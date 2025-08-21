Welcome to Bates Playlist

Hello fellow bobcats! My name is Matt and I am currently the co-general manager of WRBC, Bates’ very own radio station (which you should all join to become DJs and share your music).

Music is one of my favorite friends at Bates and has always been there for me throughout my time here. The following is a playlist I have made to help accompany you throughout this next year. These tracks cover a lot of ground but are all songs I really love. I hope that they help keep you warm during this year. Follow WRBC on Spotify to find this and other playlists!

“Change” by Big Thief

What unites Bates across all cultures, creeds and backgrounds? Big Thief. The band that inspired an all-day concert on top of the storied Mount David will kick off this playlist with a track as beautiful as time itself. There’s nothing better than this soft yet powerful, introspective ballad to help welcome you to this wonderful place.

“Leaves” by Joe P

Personally, this track helped me get through a large chunk of freshman year. For an optimal listening experience, blast it in your headphones as you take the long way from Kim’s back to your dorm. It’s harsh and loving, giving you the full range of feelings while also reminding you of the strength you already possess. This is one of my favorite bass line’s if you can even call it that of all time.

“You’ve Got Me” by The Greeting Committee

This is a wonderful track to move your feet to. This will help quiet those early-semester fears. Coming from the deepest part of the artist’s heart, it’s sure to resonate with just about anyone. Listen, bob your head and get into a good state of mind before your 9:30 a.m class.

“Brasilian Skies” by Masayoshi Takanaka

There will come a day when you receive a test score better than expected, your crush talks to you a little longer than usual and the weather is over 50 degrees. On that day, listen to this. This is the ultimate happy-go-lucky track to make the best of days that much better.

“Soulless Friends” by Peter Cat Recording Co.

Sometimes we’re not happy, and that’s okay. When those times arise, this tune will help your soul sway just a little and bring you back down to earth. It’s hopeful, a little somber and very human. When you’re tired of your human friends, let this one keep you company.

“My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder

Not much to say about Stevie—just a wonderfully happy track that anyone with a heartbeat will enjoy. Send it to your crush or fall in love with yourself– I don’t care. Just enjoy this one.

“September Fields” by Frazey Ford

Wow, I love this track. A good friend of mine, Leah, introduced me to it this summer, and I can’t get enough. A catchy groove, lyrics that land, and a voice that feels like home. What more can I say?

“É Preciso Perdoar” by João Gilberto

In the depths of winter, when you and your friends are huddled in a room trying to get through a reading whose abstract takes 40 minutes to finish, listen to this. A gentle melody that rests in your bloodstream and warms you from heart to toe. Calm, tender and timeless—this song will stay with you longer than you expect.

“Stuck on the Puzzle” by Alex Turner

It’s midterms week, you stayed in the library an hour longer than planned and your friends are already in bed before you’ve even showered. This is the track for your walk home. When the world feels like it’s closing in, let this be your companion for a starry night. Look up at the trees, listen and remember the wonder always waiting for your attention.

“Our House” by Crosby, Stills & Nash

The perfect piece for a good day or a bad day. “Our House” is the feeling of home wrapped up in chords and melodies. Warm, kind and forgiving—everything you may need and more. Just make sure your arms are wide enough to embrace it.