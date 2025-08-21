Striking a Chord: A Guide to Making Music at Bates

At Bates, there are numerous ways to engage with all kinds of music. I am a member of many of the ensembles, clubs and groups available to students. I love engaging with the musical community on campus. From classes to clubs to lessons, you can start your years at Bates with a tune on your lips and a song in your heart.

Musical Ensembles and Groups:

Bates offers several ensembles that are great ways to meet new friends and earn class credit. As someone who has been a member of almost all the groups (except the Steel Pan and Gamelan Orchestra), I can attest that they are delightful.

If you want to stretch your vocal cords in a fun and educational setting, the Bates College Choir is a great place to look. For trombonists, trumpeters, and other brass musicians, you might find the Brass Ensemble a fun way to play songs from all kinds of genres, from “Ave Maria” to music from “The Pirates of the Caribbean”.

If you’re looking for a larger ensemble of diverse instrumental groups, Bates has three orchestras to choose from. For woodwinds, percussion, brass or stringed instruments, the Bates College Orchestra performs a wide range of music from the Baroque period to the present.

The Steel Pan Orchestra is a group that performs many musical genres of West Indian peoples and beyond. The Gamelan Orchestra is a traditional Indonesian ensemble consisting of several types of “tuned gongs and metal keyed instruments,” according to the music department’s website.

Don’t worry if you don’t play the steel pans or the gamelan; both groups welcome members of all musical backgrounds, even if you have no experience with the instruments or musical tradition. Don’t fret the audition if the class requires it– college is about trying new things, and this is a great opportunity to do so!

For jazz-lovers who play a variety of instruments, the Bates College Jazz Band is the group for you. From songs by The Basie Band to contemporary bossa nova composers, the band provides opportunities to improvise with fellow musicians.

Musical Clubs:

There are so many different ways to engage with music at Bates in a club setting.

Bates has five a cappella groups that have several highly anticipated concerts throughout the semester: TakeNote, Crosstones, the Deansmen, the Manic Optimists and the Merimanders. To join any of these groups, students must audition at the beginning of the semester. More information will be available at the club fair and on each club’s social media. The annual Puddle Concert, held the night before classes begin, is also a great way to preview each group’s unique style.

The Ronj, Bates’ student-run coffee shop, often hosts club-organized open-mic events and performances. While performances aren’t strictly musical, they are a great way to showcase your musical talent in an informal setting.

The Bates Musicians Union (BMU) is a group that provides student bands with space, equipment and support. Their rehearsal space in Chase Hall is full of equipment like guitars, keyboards, mics and drums that can be used to practice and perform at different student events. The club also holds different events like songwriting circles, themed concerts (sometimes on top of Mt. David!), collaborations with Bowdoin and Colby bands and dances where student bands perform.

The Bates DJ club is a great place for aspiring or seasoned DJ’s to learn how to spin turntables, mix music and learn more about both the technical aspect of music creation and production. The club aims to provide an accessible DJ outlet and to promote cultural exchange through music.

The Robinson Players, the Bates student theater organization, also holds anywhere from six to ten student-run productions each year, including plays and a musical during Short Term.

Finally, for those looking for a small chamber setting, the Bates Small Ensembles club allows musicians to collaborate,practice and perform songs of varying difficulty and rehearsal times. Students on any instrument can choose their own music and even groups. There’s also the option for a larger group that practices less frequently.

Many, if not all, of these clubs will be at the club fair on the first day of classes to answer your questions and curiosities.

Applied Music:

There are many more opportunities to either make music collaboratively for class credit, perform for other students, or even to learn a new instrument. If you’ve ever even considered picking up an instrument or honing your vocal technique, college is a great time to start. If it’s a harpsichord or an oboe, you’ll be able to learn alongside expert professors who will help you in a private lesson setting. You can find the full list of details and specifics at the Applied Music webpage.

Even more musical opportunities.

Even if you’re worried about not having the time to practice and meet with groups, don’t fret. There are so many more musical events to enjoy on campus.

There are concerts that happen throughout the year that are greatly anticipated and attended by all of the Bates and broader Lewiston-Auburn communities. You can find the upcoming concerts on the music department’s website.

Additionally, the Village Club Series (VCS) hosts a concert every other Thursday during the semester, where musicians and bands are invited to perform for students, providing a cozy way to end the night with cookies and tunes. Twice a semester, VCS also has a student showcase which invites anyone to perform their music, poetry, comedy, or other talent.

Even if you’re not interested in joining any of these classes or clubs, the concerts are a great community event where you can watch the music that your fellow Batesies have spent the semester (or longer) preparing for!

So pull out all the stops, face the music, hit the right note and look out for more music at Bates.