More than ‘extra homework’: Why you should write for your school’s newspaper

When I started at The Bates Student, I was convinced that I was going to write one article then call it quits. However, once I felt the thrill of seeing my name in print, attached to an article that others would read and hopefully learn something new, the floodgates opened. One article idea always led to the next, and soon I was regularly writing for the school newspaper.

I get why there might be some funny looks about wanting to write for the newspaper; why would anyone want to take on extra homework? But take it from someone who had this exact thought– it’s actually fun. Allow me to share just a few reasons why working for the newspaper grabbed a hold of me and hasn’t let go.

You can make a real impact.

College journalism is not limited to writing about updates to the dining hall and the next school dance. Through your school’s paper, you are given the unique opportunity to write compelling and important stories about the institution. As student journalists, we are constantly asking ourselves about what our school has promised and following the life of these promises– whether they reach fruition or not.

The Bates Student has initiated change by bringing attention to important school issues. Reporting on campus discipline procedures, significant changes to the debate team and what it means to be ‘crunchy’ have inspired student debate and alumni action. By being informed, the Bates community knows what needs to change and can initiate important action.

Indulge your curiosity.

One of the best parts of reporting is getting to follow your own curiosity. Why did clubs suddenly face funding issues in the middle of the school year? Ask around and dig up the story.

Curious about what it’s like to drive the Condom Cab during Sex Week? Shadow them for a day and write about it.

The questions are endless and so are the possibilities for writing an article. Writing for the paper offers a fun way to learn about niche topics and unexpected facts all while getting satisfaction from answering your own questions. Little remains mysterious in the newsroom.

Talk to strangers; connect with your community.

Writing or working for the newspaper presents the invaluable opportunity to talk to anyone and everyone. In order to get the most accurate information while presenting a compelling story, you’ll need to gather a variety of perspectives through interviews.

Learning to talk to strangers, connect with others and tell stories will not only build your people skills, but it will also allow you to connect with your community. You’ll learn to ask interesting, thought-provoking questions and listen to interesting stories. You get to engage with others’ passions and give them a space to share what they know. Working for the newspaper means getting out of your comfort zone and being rewarded with rich stories.

Hone your writing and editing skills (and learn AP Style).

Though it may seem like ChatGPT is taking over the world of writing, you’d be wrong. Being able to spot good writing and edit it to make it even better requires your own writing competence. Working for the newspaper is an ungraded, low-stress way to sharpen these skills among peers.

AP Style specifically aims for clarity, consistency and simplicity and newsrooms try to keep their prose at an eighth-grade level to make information accessible. In short, writing for the newspaper will teach you to get your point across clearly, quickly and concisely.

Good for your resume.

If I haven’t convinced you already, let the desire to beef up your LinkedIn or resume persuade you. The newspaper fosters so many skills that are desirable to employers. Working on deadlines and managing your time appropriately, developing a sharp attention to detail and producing a published writing sample are all products of working for your school newspaper. Also, when you publish your work with the paper, it will likely be one of the first things that comes up if someone searches your name on the internet (yay positive digital footprint!).

I could go on endlessly about why writing for your school’s newspaper benefits you and your community, but the gist of it is this: All while you’re learning new and interesting things, sharing stories and going on adventures, you’re also developing critical skills that will help you in your career and your life.

Writing for the newspaper has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my college career and I am so honored to be serving as the editor-in-chief of The Student this year with Carly Philpott ‘27.

I hope you’ll take the chance that I did as a first-year and consider getting involved with the newspaper– whether it’s for one article or twenty, we would love to have you.