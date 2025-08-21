10 Things I Wish I Knew My First Year of College

1. You are more prepared than you think.

College isn’t completely different from going to high school. High school has prepared you for a lot of your college classes. You have developed study habits and become more independent. College simply gives you more independence and an opportunity to spend more time with your friends.

2. You have a lot more free time and it will take a second to figure out how to use it.

Balancing socializing, homework and chilling in your room can be challenging, but you don’t need to have everything figured out right away. In high school, I used almost all of my free time to study and do homework. With seven hours of classes a day and a sport, I had little time for other activities after school. Freshman year of college, I again fell into the habit of doing homework during all of my free time. However, I learned to use my free time for other things when I began to make friends in my house. I lived in Milliken house Freshman year, and I started to hangout with people in the common room. Getting to know the people in your dorm is a great way to use your extra free time.

3. Bring a four-in-one charging cable.

It’s easy to forget your one phone or computer chargers, so having all of your chargers together will allow you to be more organized.

4. Take advantage of your meal plan and limit how much you spend.

As fun as it is to go out to dinner, you’ve already paid for your meals at school. Continuous trips to Target and Walmart also add up. While it may be exciting to buy snacks for your dorm, what may feel like a bunch of cheap purchases can add up quickly.

5. You don’t need to know your major right away.

You don’t have to come to college with a plan for your future and you will find that most people are still experimenting to figure out what they like best. Most colleges have you declare your major by the end of sophomore year, so you have all of freshman year and most of sophomore year to figure out your major. One of my friends went into college planning on being a psychology major, but after taking a chemistry class, she realized that she might want to be a chemistry major. You can figure out your major by exploring more classes your freshman year, and talking to your advisor to ensure that you will still have time to complete a major, even if you explore a variety of classes freshman year.

6. Professors aren’t as scary as they may seem.

Once you get to know your professors, you will find that they are similar to your high school teachers. Professors mostly just care that you are trying your best and are engaged in the class. I recommend getting to know your professors by going to their office hours. I was struggling in one of my classes freshman year, so I went to my professor’s office hours. Not only did this allow me to get help in the class, but I also got to know the professor. Even if you don’t think you need help in a class, simply having a professor read over your essay and discussing it with them can help you get to know them.

7. You can advocate for yourself and ask for extensions.

If you are struggling with something, it is better to communicate this to your professors sooner rather than later. If you tend to do diligent work and get things turned in on time, your professor will likely be forgiving and grant you an extension. Remember, professors want to see you succeed and will help you to get there– they just need you to communicate what your needs are.

8. Go to campus events.

While campus events may sound boring or unappealing, they generally end up being more fun than you think. Campus events are also a great way to make friends and become closer to the friends you currently have. So don’t pass up the Halloween, Snowball or any other Bates dances completely– at least go for a free slice of pizza.

9. There is no one right way to experience college.

There is no recipe for how you should spend your time and what the “correct” way to have fun is. You don’t have to go to all the parties or sign up for more classes than you can handle. Fun is a mindset more than anything and you can make schoolwork fun if you explore topics and classes that you are passionate about. For me, the most important thing for navigating a college experience is taking risks. College is an opportunity to learn more about yourself and you won’t learn unless you try new things and step outside of your comfort zone.

10. Overall, freshman year is a learning experience.

Don’t put pressure on yourself to do everything right and don’t measure your experience up to one of your friends. One of my friends found a friend group right away and another one got straight A’s her first semester. However, that doesn’t mean their college experiences are perfect. Each person has their own struggles in college and no situation is permanent.