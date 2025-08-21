Why We Love Bates 2025

Like no two snowflakes, no college experience is the same. It follows that Bates is many things to many different people. Through the new friends you make, clubs you sample and the adventures you embark on, your experience here will be wholly unique to you. You will have ups and downs– but you’ll also find a lot to love here at Bates. We can’t wait to see which pieces of Bates you become especially fond of, but to start you off, a few of us from The Student thought we’d share some of ours.

Trinity Poon ‘26, Editor-in-Chief

It has been said once, it has been said a million times, but once more can’t hurt– I love the community at Bates. Relationships, for me, are one of if not the most important thing in life and Bates makes forging deep and meaningful relationships easy. The people at Bates tend to be grounded, open and kind, not to mention interested in a plethora of activities and academic disciplines. When this curious student body is met with a variety of spaces, from classes to clubs, the opportunities to meet multitudes of interesting and amazing people abound.

Carly Philpott ‘27, Editor-in-Chief

My favorite thing about Bates is the opportunity to explore. In my time here, I randomly picked up a class on Roman death and burial and now I’m a Classical & Medieval Studies major, so exploring academically has been very fruitful for me. But I’ve gotten the chance to explore past school too — my work with The Student and certain classes I’ve taken have allowed me to explore the Lewiston community, and I’ve made amazing friends who are all from different places and interests. Together, we explore local nature and Maine. I love the way Bates cultivates exploration!

Lena LaPierre ‘26, Executive Managing Editor

Like many Bates students, I love the people at Bates and — in particular — how much they have supported, nurtured and challenged me to become the person I am today. Without the encouragement of the Bates community, for example, I would have never become an editor at The Bates Student. Although I had never thought about joining The Student, one of my oldest friends at Bates encouraged me to join after noticing how much I loved writing. By simply inspiring me to get involved with the newspaper, this friend changed the trajectory of my college experience for the better. Not only will your friends at Bates change your life, but so will your professors. The faculty at Bates are knowledgeable, kind, and — most importantly — invested in helping you become a better student and person. Because of the mentorship I’ve received from countless Bates professors, I discovered a major that I love. Along the way, I also developed and honed the confidence to make my voice heard both inside and outside of the classroom.

Aden Michael ‘28, Assistant News Editor

Bobcats have an incredible sense of humor. We’re light-hearted, positive in the face of adversity and always willing to share a joke. Even in the darkest days of winter, huddled in warm, light corners, bobcats maintain and revel in the joy of living. We’re always going from one outdoor pursuit to the next, sucking the very marrow from life.

Catalina Passino ‘26, Assistant InDesign Editor

I love Bates because they have given me a great interdisciplinary education and have helped me graduate debt-free. I am proud that Bates has stayed true to their liberal arts ideals despite the turbulent state of our nation.

Leah Belber ‘26, Digital Editor

I carry a deep affection for both the bobcat pop tarts and the colorful houses on Frye street. I especially love watching friends wave through windows and sit together on their porches. I adore the dogs that visit campus and the plethora of hidden events the school’s various departments offer. I even like the snow and falling on the ice every year.

Olivia Svallin ’28, Assistant Features Editor

I love Bates because of the people, places and opportunities. You can effortlessly get to know anyone on campus. You can easily explore new places on and off campus. Lastly, you can get involved in a vast amount of ways like the newspaper, cheese club or even WRBC. The possibilities are endless at Bates!