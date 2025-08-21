A Letter from the Editors: Welcome to Campus

Dear Bobkittens,



As the executive editors of The Bates Student, we are thrilled to be among the first to welcome you to campus.

Starting college is exciting, new and fun, but it can also be lonely, disorienting and confusing. In this Orientation Issue, you will find that you’re not alone in any feelings you might be having about settling in. Our editors have been exactly where you are, making them the perfect people to share their tips and tricks on how to navigate this unique time.

In these pages, you’ll read about some of the most important stories published by us in the last five years, tips on making new friends and suggestions for outings off campus. You’ll learn about the brains behind AESOP, how to get involved in music at Bates and the perfect soundtrack to accompany your first year here.

The editorial team has sought advice from faculty, students and each other to help guide you along picking classes, navigating relationships and discovering your favorite parts about Bates.

As Bates’s only student-run newspaper, we are committed to producing high quality, ethical journalism and prioritizing our readers in our editorial decision-making. This year, we are excited to expand our range of coverage by writing more stories in and about Lewiston, bolstering our coverage of campus committees and events and focusing on promoting a diversity of perspectives in the newsroom.

As “the voice of Bates College” we want to accurately represent who the student body is, encouraging everyone and anyone, regardless of journalistic experience, to join us. You can find us at the club fair and follow us on Instagram (@thebatesstudent) for meeting information and to follow our coverage.

Above all, we are a community who listens, respects and pursues the hard-hitting, important stories that hold our institution accountable and inform the student body. While you’re on our website, make sure to subscribe to our biweekly newsletter and check out our past coverage. We also encourage you to share your perspectives, stories and ideas by emailing us at [email protected].

We hope you find joy, comfort or help in this issue. But, if there’s one thing you should take away, it’s this: We’re here to hold the door for you, bobcats. Welcome to campus, we’re so glad you’re here.

See you in Commons,

Trinity Poon ‘26, Carly Philpott ‘27 and Lena LaPierre ‘26