While You Were Away: Lewiston’s Biggest Stories Over the Summer

There are about 100 days between the end of Short Term and the beginning of fall semester. While many Batesies leave campus to return home, travel the world, or test career paths, life in Lewiston keeps moving. To bring you back into the fold of your home away from home, here are some headlines you may have missed:

Lewiston Celebrates Muhammad Ali Fight with Statue

On Saturday, May 31, Lewiston community members and leaders gathered at Bates Mill No. 5 to unveil a statue of boxing icon Muhammad Ali. According to a May 20 press release, Ali became part of Lewiston’s history in 1965 when the city hosted a fight in the entertainment space now known as The Colisée. During the fight, Ali delivered the “Phantom Punch,” a defining moment for both Ali and Lewiston in sports history.

Changes at the Lewiston Colisée

With a history of boxing matches, hockey games, Bob Dylan concerts and a takeover for Bates students, The Colisée has been a significant part of Lewiston’s culture and community since it opened in 1959. In June 2024, the Sun Journal reported that the arena was on sale for $4.9 million. Mill Town Sports and Entertainment, a new management company, announced its incoming management of the venue in a press release shared via social media on July 7.

The group’s president, Nate Bostic, is eager to rebuild The Colisée. “We’re here to bring energy and top-tier sports events and entertainment back to the Colisée,” Bostic stated in the release.

The change in management is accompanied by a change in hockey teams. Mill Town Sports and Entertainment released a statement announcing that it ended negotiations with Tier II junior hockey team, the Maine Nordiques, due to the owner’s outstanding debt, leaving the team without a home arena. According to the release, Tier II junior hockey will continue at the Colisée with the Lewiston Maineiacs beginning at the arena in September.

Kaydenz Kitchen Secures Location for Auburn’s First 24-Hour Homeless Shelter

Nearing an August 1 deadline set by MaineHousing to use $2.5 million in funding, Kaydenz Kitchen secured a building on Horton Street, formerly Fortin Group funeral home, for Lewiston’s first 24/7 homeless shelter. According to the Sun Journal, Lewiston has six existing shelters, but unlike the incoming shelter, none are open during the day or considered “low-barrier” due to requirements to access resources.

Kaydenz Kitchen shared the news on social media. “This location represents more than just a building—it’s a safe place, a fresh start, and a foundation for hope.”

Lewiston Set to Add Over 1,300 Housing Units

Development in Lewiston is undeniably underway. As reported by The Lewiston Sun Journal in June, 1,325 housing units have either been approved or already begun construction in Lewiston. These units include those approved in the Continental Mill Development Project, as well as the Lowell Street Lofts.

A 2023 study of housing production needs in Maine found that between 76,400 and 84,300 housing units are needed by 2030 to correct historic underproduction and to account for future need. Community members are hopeful that new housing development in Lewiston will help combat the housing shortage, encourage more economic interest in local businesses, and attract new residents.

Patients Struggle to Receive Care Amid Two Cybersecurity Incidents

On May 28, Covenant Health was alerted to suspicious activity within its Information Technology system and learned that an unauthorized user had gained access to the system on May 18. According to the Sun Journal, Covenant Health, which owns St. Mary’s Health System, shut down its servers and phone systems.

On June 1, Central Maine Healthcare released a statement saying it shut down network servers and phone systems after learning of suspicious activity within the company’s software.

Between the outages at two hospital systems in the area, the Sun Journal reported confusion and fear among patients struggling to manage prescriptions and cancelled appointments with networks down and limited communication with the healthcare providers.

Both hospital systems have since restored their networks. On June 30, the Sun Journal reported that the St. Mary’s Health System network was restored, and on July 2, Central Maine Healthcare posted an update informing patients that their systems were back online.

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Come to Androscoggin County

Lewiston’s new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened Friday, June 27, on Lisbon Street. The new location is the fourth in Maine and the first in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

The location’s franchisee, Reliance Hospitality Group, took to social media to thank customers who attended the grand opening. “Your kindness, smiles, and excitement made our launch unforgettable,” the group said in a post.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to be joined in the area by Maine’s third Chick-fil-A location. WMTW News 8 Portland reported that the proposed location in Auburn’s Turner Street Center Plaza was approved by the Auburn Planning Board on July 8.