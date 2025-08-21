A Bobkitten’s Guide to Walks, Hikes, and Joyful Jaunts Around Bates

Sometimes all you need to reset yourself is a breath of fresh air, the sun on your face and to hear the wind blowing lazily past your ears. But in a new environment, finding that special spot can sometimes be overwhelming. As someone whose love language is experiences and who has spent the past three years at Bates exploring the outdoors (and beyond), I’ve visited many of these spots as day trips, quick afternoons, or even for runs. To help you get started, here’s a list of some cool areas to begin exploring your new home.

A quick note: I believe that anyone should be able to go outside and that hiking isn’t necessarily the only “fulfilling” activity to do outside. Sometimes, a quick lie in the sun can be all that’s needed (or wanted), and that’s perfectly fine. Everyone’s experience and comfort levels are different, so I have included a variety of activity levels to ensure that everyone can enjoy the outdoors, regardless of whether you have a car or prefer shorter walks.

Close to the den: no car required

The Puddle (Easy, paved sidewalk): Located on campus, the puddle is a wonderful spot to shoot the breeze and watch the many ducks and birds that frequent its shores. The amphitheater by the Olin Arts Center provides an extra comfortable and convenient area for basking in the sun and cloud watching.

Mt. David (Medium): Yes, I know you’re questioning how the 0.2-mile (~0.3 km) trail is anything more than ‘easy’. And yes, while the trails are quite short, they are also quite steep. Nonetheless, it is a nice trail to hang with friends and watch the northern lights or the stars after a night class.

The Androscoggin River Walk (Easy, paved sidewalk): The trailhead is about a 16-minute walk from campus and is great for trail running with plenty of cool views!

Lewiston Auburn Greenway Trails (Easy, Partially paved): On the other side of the river, there’s the Auburn Greenway Trails that overlook Great Falls and cross the river over beautiful, picturesque bridges. I recommend going to the falls, especially following large rain events and the spring snow melt. During these times, you can see the powerful rush of the water.

Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary (Easy): About a 20-minute walk from campus, the sanctuary provides access to many trails that are suitable for walking and even trail running.

Less than an hour off campus:

If you want to see the rolling hills of fall foliage but don’t want to drive too far, there are plenty of options to spend an afternoon after classes or that can fit into a busy weekend.

Mt. Apatite (Easy, Moderate): A 15-minute drive from Bates, Mt. Apatite has miles of trail systems located on the site of abandoned quarries. It is known for its cool rocks and tourmaline, quartz specimens and, well, apatite. In the winter, it’s used for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Androscoggin Riverlands State Park (Easy, Moderate): Also 15 minutes from campus, this park has beautiful flat trails along the river with giant boulders that can be fun to climb!

Lake Auburn (Easy): The lake, about a 15-minute drive, is surrounded by hiking trails and picnic benches.

Mt. Pisgah (Easy, Moderate): 25 minutes from campus, this is a fun hike with cool views and an awesome fire tower. Two trails form a loop around the mountain, bisected by an easier (and quicker) access road.

Packard Trail (Moderate): This trail is a 30-minute drive from campus and goes on the shores of South Pond featuring two little waterfalls. It is a super cute hike and the beautiful forest will make you feel like you’re in the middle of the woods.

Streaked Mountain (Moderate or Advanced): About a thirty minute drive from Bates, the beloved hidden gem of my hometown is such a worthwhile hike. There are two trails, including a less ambling access road that takes you to views of Mt. Washington on clear days. Be sure to refill your water at the freshwater

Wolf’s Neck State Park (Easy, Moderate): This State Park, about a 40 minute drive from Bates, has a 4.5 mile network of trails that wind through Casco Bay. There are seasonally some nesting Ospreys (you’ll be able to see their nest) and so much more to explore.

Day hikes (1-2 hours off campus):

Tumbledown Mountain (Moderate, Advanced): A 1.5 hour drive from campus, the 5.3-mile (8.5 km) loop and 3058 feet (935m) elevation gain are more than worth it. At the top, you’ll find beautiful views of the rolling mountains below and even a pond that you can swim in!

Bates Morse Mountain Conservation Area (Moderate, Partially paved walkway): Located almost exactly an hour off campus, the 3.8-mile out-and-back trail shows views of the salt marshes and leads to a quiet sandy beach. The mosquitoes can be a pain in the early summer, but as long as you bring bug repellent, this is easily a favorite destination.

Grafton Notch State Park (Easy-Advanced): This state park, located 1 hour and 10 minutes from campus, crossed by the Appalachian Trail, has so much to offer. From an 8-mile loop of Mt. Speck, there’s a firetower looking out over the surrounding area to gorges and caves that show off Maine’s geological history. The many waterfalls throughout the park are also a great spot to cool off.

Rumford White Cap (Moderate): The mountain is about a 1-hour and 20-minute drive from Bates. At the top, you can see the Mahoosuc and White Mountains and towns nestled in the surrounding Androscoggin River Valley– beware of the many tricky false peaks. This is also a popular backcountry ski area in the winter.

Bethel Pathway (Easy): This 2.5-mile trail takes you from the boat launch along the Androscoggin River and connects with several other nearby walking trails.

Goat Hill Trail (Easy, Accessible): Located in Acton, Maine, a scenic 1 hour and 40 minutes from Bates, the Goat Hill Trail meets the Forest Service’s standards for accessible trails. The 25-acre preserve overlooks orchards, the close NH’s Presidential Range Mountains, and surrounding lakes.

Other spots– beyond the woods– to check out:

Portland (Easy, paved sidewalks but fully adaptable): Even if you want to get off campus and you don’t have a car, the LAP (the commuter bus between Lewiston, Auburn, and Portland!) can take you into Portland without having to worry about parking. If you get off at the 480 Congress St. stop, you can catch some ocean views in the Old Port, appreciate the sweeping Eastern Promenade Trail and ride the ferry to Peaks Island. You can even get a meal at one of the restaurants before returning to campus.

One of the best parts of college is the freedom to have adventures that have you stumbling into your own memorable, peaceful places. I know that without exploring Maine, I wouldn’t have the same reverence for the surrounding community and environment.

If you’re unsure or want to do more outside activities at Bates but don’t know where to start, look for the trips offered by the Bates Outing Club throughout the year. This is a great place to get used to the outdoors, meet new people and gain a deeper appreciation of the land we live on.