Tick All the Boxes: A Bucket List for Your First Year at Bates

As I approach my final fall at Bates, I’ve spent a lot of time reminiscing about “the good ‘ole days” when I still had three more years at this special place. There are some special ‘firsts’ at Bates that bring every Batesie into the fold of the community– especially in your first year. This got me thinking: If I could be a freshman again, here is everything I would simply have to do.

Go to health services at least one time (or ten)

Freshman year is a notoriously sickly time for many. If I hadn’t gotten strep, bronchitis, pneumonia, the flu, covid and the stomach bug, I wouldn’t be who I am today. Go forth and let Health Services know you’re on your way.

Take an entire pizza from one of the school dances.

The many Bates sponsored parties throughout the year are hallmarks of the Bates experience (please bring back Bateschella), and the free pizza at each one is a particular draw. When the night nears the end, there’s often upwards of 50 pizzas remaining. Take one, at least in the spirit of reducing food waste!

Join too many clubs at the fall clubs fair.

Personally, I’m still a proud member of the email lists of: Bollywood dance, club volleyball and the astronomy club. I’ll go to the next meeting, I promise.

Drive to Freeport on a fall Saturday.

Do this one for the drive alone. When I think of my time at Bates, imagery of the winding road bordered with fall foliage will always replay in my mind. L.L. Bean is also very cool.

People-watch in Commons.

You never know who you might see, but you’re guaranteed to see someone you know. Grab a sweet treat, a good seat and settle in for a few hours.

Spend the afternoon at Range Pond on the first warm day (or settle for Garce Beach).

It could be April, it could be May, but the second the temperature breaks 65 degrees and sunny, it might as well be summer. Embrace the Bates culture and feel your seasonal depression melt away.

Take a ride in the horse-drawn carriage at Harvest Dinner.

A coveted Bates tradition, Harvest Dinner is an absolute dream. From the live music and students dancing in commons, ice sculptures, charcuterie, dessert in a second location and baked Alaska, to the horse-drawn carriage rides through campus, it never fails to get you in the holiday spirit.

Ski at Lost Valley.

Whether you’ve never skied before, or ski every year, this is a definite must. Though I’m manifesting the return of the Lost Valley takeover, I’d recommend going regardless.

Jump in the Puddle during Short Term.

You’ve heard of the Puddle Jump in February, but there’s something so magical about that strangely warm, squishy-bottomed pond in the month of May with your best friends that can’t be beat!

Watch a sports game.

You can catch me court-side at literally any women’s basketball game, but bonus points if you come to a women’s lacrosse game (shoutout BWL). Spring sports need love too, especially on those colder days… There’s also nothing like a fall weekend when some combination of field hockey, volleyball, soccer and football are all playing at home and you can bounce around from game to game.

Get breakfast at Italian Bakery.

IB > Forage forever. For the bank account, but also for the vibes.

Go to an a capella concert.

This is just always an electric experience. Bonus points for added vibes if it’s at the Puddle. Actually, might as well just go to every single a capella concert. They’re awesome.

“Hike” up Mount David.

I don’t know! I used to think it was a real mountain!! Regardless, it’s a lovely place to catch a sunset.

Join an intramural sports team.

As a reigning champion of intramural kickball, and also as a varsity athlete, I can confidently say there is no feeling like that of IM sports. I would also recommend watching– these games are highly entertaining.

Though this list could probably be infinite, I’ll conclude with one final item (TW: CRINGE):

Savor every single second, and say “yes” to as much as possible!

Your first year can be such an amazingly transformative and enjoyable experience. Bates has so much to offer, and you only get four years to take it all in!! Just enjoy it:)