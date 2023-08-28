How+to+Join+The+Bates+Student

Enjoying The Bates Student so far? Here’s why and how you can join our team!

We are a welcoming, one-of-a-kind publication of, by and for the Bates community. We are the oldest continuously-published college paper in the state of Maine. Founded in 1873, The Bates Student is turning 150 years old this summer – and we would love to have you on our team to celebrate with us!

Joining The Student is simple. Just scan this QR code, tell us your name and the sections you are interested in. We will reach out to you!

If you want to write and publish something, we are the perfect place for that! If you do not know what to write but love writing, you will find your muse here. If you love photography or graphic design, this is also your place. If you have never written for any newspaper or publication, no worries! The Bates Student is the place to start your journey.

There are many different ways to get involved with The Student. Some new students choose to write weekly, attend our open pitch meetings and formally join our staff; many go on to paid leadership positions at The Bates Student. We hire section editors, digital editors, copy editors, graphic designers, photographers and more staff every spring.

However, any student can publish an article, regardless of how involved you are with our newsroom. If you have a piece of news or an opinion, we’d love to hear from you. Our inbox at [email protected] is always open.

Finally, if you’re not a writer but still have news you think we should cover, you can always email [email protected] or let us know at the confidential tip submission form on our website.

If you are unsure or simply curious, please get in touch. Attend a meeting. Try writing one story. Many of our members discovered their passion for writing after they joined The Bates Student. Some even went on to journalism careers. Our alumni include the Managing Editor of The New York Times, the Editor in Chief of The Boston Globe and journalists at The Washington Post, CNN and Politico. We are in regular communication with Lewiston’s local newspaper, The Sun Journal, which is an excellent opportunity for internships.

We are The Bates Student, the oldest and most unique voice of Bates College. We are waiting for you!