Orientation Issue 2023

Welcome to campus, Class of 2027! We are so excited to meet you.
August 28, 2023
A Letter from the Editors

Dear First-Years: We’ll Hold the Door

A Very Maine Forecast: Navigating the Weather

Keeping on Top of Mental Wellness in Your First Year

How to Respect and Get Along with Roommates

Navigating Nutrition

Spice it Up: Cooking in Commons

Shop, Drop and Enroll: A Guide to Picking and Switching Courses

Why We Love Bates: Reflections from Upperclassmen

How to Join the Bates Student

Let’s Get Traditional: The Best Bates Traditions

Music at Bates, From Violin to Voice (and Beyond!)

Beyond the Books: Five Little-Known Items You Can Check Out from the Library

What to Do in the Lew(iston/Auburn Metro Area)

 

 
View from the Androscoggin Riverwalk, a lovely destination walking distance from campus.
