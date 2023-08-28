Orientation+Issue+2023

Dear First-Years: We’ll Hold the Door
A Very Maine Forecast: Navigating the Weather
Keeping on Top of Mental Wellness in Your First Year
How to Respect and Get Along with Roommates
Spice it Up: Cooking in Commons
Shop, Drop and Enroll: A Guide to Picking and Switching Courses
Why We Love Bates: Reflections from Upperclassmen
Let’s Get Traditional: The Best Bates Traditions
Music at Bates, From Violin to Voice (and Beyond!)
Beyond the Books: Five Little-Known Items You Can Check Out from the Library
What to Do in the Lew(iston/Auburn Metro Area)