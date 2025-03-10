Vote Passes to Add a Digital and Computational Studies Major

On March 3, a new major in Digital and Computational Studies was approved by the faculty legislature. The legislation, introduced in February, received a total of 114 yes votes, one no vote and four abstentions, making it a nearly unanimous decision by the faculty. Students will be able to register for this major starting in fall 2025.



The major will consist of two introductory courses in computer science and software development, followed by four core “methods” courses: data science, critical digital studies, human-centered design and community-engaged learning.

“We’re delighted that the major passed,” Professor of Digital and Computational Studies Anelise Hanson-Shrout said.



Shrout was hired eight years ago, along with Professor Carrie Diaz Eaton, in preparation for DCS to eventually become a major at Bates. Shrout brings with her expertise in digital history, which supplements the department’s frequent cross-listing into other subjects.

“Among other computer science programs, what we are doing is relatively uncommon,” Shrout said in regards to the community-engaged facet of the major. “Community,” she says, can be as large as the broader Maine community or as specific as Bates College, all based on computational needs.

Shrout adds that the skills of both design and critique of digital systems will be at the forefront of the major. “We’re building something that will help students move into this ever-changing digital environment, with the skills they need to succeed,” she said.

Similar to other STEM disciplines, DCS will conclude with students doing a capstone project in their senior year, which will be a co-taught semester-long course focused on community-engaged projects. Shrout argues that the capstones are ideal for the DCS department because of the uniquely collaborative nature of computer science work environments.

“For community-based projects, students working on their own will not be able to go as far as students working collaboratively, who can draw on each others’ expertise” Shrout said. “Moving into anything digital and computational, one will need to know how to work with others and how collaboration is an important part of any development process.”

According to Shrout, current sophomores, freshmen and incoming students will be able to register for the major. She added that the department is excited to welcome its new students next year.





