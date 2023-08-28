Why+We+Love+Bates

Maple Buescher ‘25, Editor-in-Chief

I love Bates because it is so easy to be involved in anything that interests you, without having to make one single commitment into your whole life. I’m a member of the newspaper, sailing team, theater club (Robinson Players), orchestra, chamber music club, elementary school volunteering program, and more. I don’t have the time to devote 20 hours a week to each of them, but I don’t need to — everyone at Bates understands we lead busy lives and is super welcoming no matter how often you show up to an event. Not only can you do anything you want, you can do EVERYTHING you want: people don’t expect a full time job’s worth of commitment to any one thing, like some do at bigger schools.

Willa Wang ‘25, Managing Forum Editor

I love Bates. It’s my home. I love Bates people. I love the campus. I love squirrels on the Quad. I love ducks near the puddle. I love myself more here. I love the feeling of being a Bobcat every second.

Leah Belber ‘26, Assistant Arts and Leisure Editor

I love the bobcat pop tarts and the open-hearted people. I love the Blundstones and the Birkenstocks on our sweet little campus.

Hadley Blodgett ‘26, Assistant Arts and Leisure Editor

I love the fact that not only is there a great sense of community within the college but it also creates a sense of community with the larger city of Lewiston/Auburn and it really feels like more of a home versus a college town. Also, the culture around outdoor usage is amazing.

Catalina Passino ‘26, Assistant Features Editor

I love Bates because of the friends I’ve met here and the many I haven’t met yet. I love it because every week I get to indulge in a Sunday Sundae, my professors care about my learning and growth and because of the plentiful campus ducks.

Trinity Poon ‘26, Assistant News Editor

I love Bates for the people! Grounded, open-minded and kind, the community was exceptionally welcoming from my first day on campus. It’s this general good-nature that contributes to the tight-knit community and overall vibe of campus. People are generally very laid back and open, which is crucial when it comes to adapting to a new place and finding your niche on campus!