The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student

Why We Love Bates

Trinity Poon, Assistant News Editor
August 28, 2023
Why+We+Love+Bates
Hannah Kothari

Maple Buescher ‘25, Editor-in-Chief

I love Bates because it is so easy to be involved in anything that interests you, without having to make one single commitment into your whole life. I’m a member of the newspaper, sailing team, theater club (Robinson Players), orchestra, chamber music club, elementary school volunteering program, and more. I don’t have the time to devote 20 hours a week to each of them, but I don’t need to — everyone at Bates understands we lead busy lives and is super welcoming no matter how often you show up to an event. Not only can you do anything you want, you can do EVERYTHING you want: people don’t expect a full time job’s worth of commitment to any one thing, like some do at bigger schools.

 

Willa Wang ‘25, Managing Forum Editor

I love Bates. It’s my home. I love Bates people. I love the campus. I love squirrels on the Quad. I love ducks near the puddle. I love myself more here. I love the feeling of being a Bobcat every second. 

 

Leah Belber ‘26, Assistant Arts and Leisure Editor

I love the bobcat pop tarts and the open-hearted people. I love the Blundstones and the Birkenstocks on our sweet little campus.

 

Hadley Blodgett ‘26, Assistant Arts and Leisure Editor

I love the fact that not only is there a great sense of community within the college but it also creates a sense of community with the larger city of Lewiston/Auburn and it really feels like more of a home versus a college town. Also, the culture around outdoor usage is amazing.

 

Catalina Passino ‘26, Assistant Features Editor

I love Bates because of the friends I’ve met here and the many I haven’t met yet. I love it because every week I get to indulge in a Sunday Sundae, my professors care about my learning and growth and because of the plentiful campus ducks.

 

Trinity Poon ‘26, Assistant News Editor

I love Bates for the people! Grounded, open-minded and kind, the community was exceptionally welcoming from my first day on campus. It’s this general good-nature that contributes to the tight-knit community and overall vibe of campus. People are generally very laid back and open, which is crucial when it comes to adapting to a new place and finding your niche on campus!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Orientation Issue 2023
Orientation Issue 2023
Orientation Issue 2023
Welcome, Class of 2024: A Letter from the Editors
Welcome, Class of 2024: A Letter from the Editors
View from the Androscoggin Riverwalk, a lovely destination walking distance from campus.
What to Do in the Lew
Dear First-Years: Well Hold the Door
Dear First-Years: We'll Hold the Door
Credit: Kat Merisois 23
Spice it Up: "Cooking" in Commons
How to Join The Bates Student
How to Join The Bates Student
More in Uncategorized
Your Super-Honest Insiders Guide to Mental Wellness During Your First-Year at Bates
Your Super-Honest Insider's Guide to Mental Wellness During Your First-Year at Bates
How to Respect and Get Along with Your Roommate(s)
How to Respect and Get Along with Your Roommate(s)
Navigating Commons Nutrition
Navigating Commons Nutrition
Straight Out The Lew: Football Predictions
Straight Out The Lew: Football Predictions
CAPS Provides New Opportunities for Mental Health Care
CAPS Provides New Opportunities for Mental Health Care
Ranking the NESCAC Mascot Costumes: An Emotional and Spiritual Journey
Ranking the NESCAC Mascot Costumes: An Emotional and Spiritual Journey
About the Contributor
Trinity Poon, Assistant News Editor
Trinity is a sophomore from Sandwich, MA with a double major in English and French. She has been writing for The Student since the Fall of her first-year. She is a member of the Women's Ultimate Frisbee team, Cold Front, and plays the trumpet at Bates. When she is not writing and tossing disks, Trinity enjoys reading, running and spending time outdoors. 

The Bates Student

The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
All The Bates Student Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *