Welcome, Class of 2024: A Letter from the Editors

Maple Buescher and Ella Beiser
August 28, 2023

Welcome to campus, Bobkittens! We are so glad that you’ve decided to join us in Lewiston from your homes all around the globe.

As the Editors in Chief of The Bates Student, Bates’s only student-run newspaper, we are very excited to share our Orientation Issue with you. In these pages, you’ll read advice on everything from being a good roommate to picking the right classes. You’ll learn how to navigate Commons with dietary restrictions and how to access mental health support and services. You’ll find a schedule of Orientation Week events and some insider tips on your first few days. And most of all, you’ll hear the voices of dozens of Bates students who have been exactly where you are and who are standing by with advice, support and love.

In addition to accessing all our orientation content online, you can find all of these articles and more in our print Orientation Issue newspapers located around campus. Pick up a copy from distribution boxes in Ladd Library, Commons or Pettingill Hall, or find a stack in the common room of your dorm. While you’re here on our website,  though, be sure to sign up to have our biweekly newsletters delivered right to your inbox. You can find that sign-up form on our homepage.

You might notice that our website calls us “the voice of Bates College,” which is a self-dubbed label that we take very seriously. As a student-run news service, we take pride in sharing news and telling stories that are relevant to you – in addition to being honest, fair and accurate. We strive to cover every corner of Bates, and we prioritize an inclusive newsroom that values diverse voices. No matter what journalism background you have, what your perspective is or what you’re interested in, we want to hear your voice. If you feel that we are leaving out important perspectives, let us know on our anonymous feedback form.

Your first few weeks here will be a transition — for you and for the college. You are entering Bates alongside a new president and 40 new faculty members. No matter where in the roller-coaster of Orientation Week emotions you are, we hope this issue can provide the tips and tricks you need as we all adjust to this new year together.

Once again, welcome to campus, Bobkittens. We’re so glad you’re here.
About the Contributors
Maple Buescher, Editor-in-Chief
Maple is a junior from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, majoring in Politics with a minor in English. She is a member of the college orchestra, the club sailing team, and the Robinson Players student theater club, and a devoted volunteer in the Lewiston elementary schools. Previously, Maple served as a staff writer and the Managing Arts & Leisure editor for The Bates Student. Her love of journalism began in 2016, when she was the youngest credentialed media member at the Republican National Convention at 13 years old. She hasn’t done anything as cool since, but she still hopes to pursue a career in journalism and is currently a regular columnist for The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Ella Beiser, Editor-in-Chief
Ella is a sophomore from Chicago, Il double majoring in Politics and Hispanic Studies. In her free time, Ella enjoys hosting a WRBC radio show, reading and biking (with a helmet) down Central Ave.
Previously, Ella served as an Assistant News Editor and Assistant Features Editor for The Student. She freelances for her local newspaper the South Side Weekly and has been published in the Maine Monitor and Vocalo Radio.

