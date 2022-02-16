Bobcat Bites for 2/16

Normally I write a fun, quirky, really well-received introduction paragraph for these. But so much has happened, I don’t even know where to start. So let’s get after it, Bobcats.

EXCITING THINGS YOU MISSED BUT DON’T WORRY BECAUSE HERE THEY ARE:

NESCAC Rookie of the Year Say Whaaaat: First-year Sophie Cassily won the conference title in the 200-yard backstroke at the NESCAC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships this weekend, helping the Bobcats finish in fourth place (but more on that next). Because of her amazing swims, which include setting team records in the 50, 100 and 200, Cassily was named the NESCAC Rookie of the Year, which is super cool. Go Sophie!

Women’s Swimming and Diving is Fourth in the NESCAC: The team broke four school records and recorded six top-eight finishes in the championships. Special shoutout goes to Abigail Gibbons ‘23, who won the NESCAC title and set a school record for the 50 yard breaststroke.

Women’s Squash is Sixth: The No. 17 nationally-ranked women’s squash team followed up the men’s third place (aka bronze medal if they were Olympians) NESCAC ranking with a strong performance at their NESCAC championships, placing sixth out of 11 teams.

PAST GAMES:

Men’s Basketball: Unfortunately, the men did not beat the Middlebury College Panthers on Saturday, losing 69-52. The team then had another tough loss on senior day to No. 12 nationally-ranked Williams College on Sunday, 72-60. A special shoutout goes to Jahmir Primer ‘25 though, who scored a career-high 25 points. He was giving, you guys. Someone call him Jahmir Maxey, am I right?

Women’s Basketball: In an electric showing, the women’s basketball team played their final regular season home game against Bowdoin on Wednesday night, winning 74-61. The team beat the Polar Bears earlier in the season, too, which was considered a huge upset. But now it’s an easy money type of bet. On Friday, the team traveled to Williamstown, Massachusetts, to face off against the Ephs, winning 71-65. Unfortunately, the team dropped their third game of the week on Saturday against Middlebury, losing 63-55.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Men’s Swimming and Diving NESCACs: Following the women, the men begin their Thursday through Sunday competition this week. The team will travel to Waterville, Maine, to swim and dive as best they can. Hopefully they can match the women’s impressive fourth place finish!

Men’s Basketball: The team will travel to Hartford, Connecticut, to face off against the Trinity Bantams on Friday night in the first game of the NESCAC tournament. If they win, they will then head to Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday to play Tufts.

Women’s Basketball: The women will make their way down to Middlebury on Saturday afternoon where they will play the Panthers, and I really hope they win.

Squash: The men will travel to Philadelphia this weekend, where they will play in the CSA Team Championships and also maybe meet James Harden and my personal favorite, Matisse Thybulle. Shoutout 76ers.

Indoor Track: The men and women will travel to Brunswick, Maine, on Saturday to compete in the Bowdoin Invitational. I hope they run fast and jump high and throw heavy things far.

Tennis: It’s happening, you guys. Spring sports! The men’s and women’s tennis team will be in sunny and beautiful Florida on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to play at Rollins College. I hope they win games and get tan. I will be at home, in New England, where I will probably be cold and pale like someone from the “Twilight” movies.

Lacrosse: The men’s team isn’t going down south, but instead heading to sunny and warm Babson Park, Massachusetts, which is basically the Florida of New England. The team will open up their season by playing Babson at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Their coach just won a lifetime award, which a certain managing sports editor just wrote about. You can check it out here.