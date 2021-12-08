Bobcat+Bites+for+December+8

GAME RECAPS:

Women’s Swimming and Diving Win Maine State Meet: For the sixth consecutive year, the team placed first at the meet; which, since the event has only been occurring for six years, makes them undefeated. The men finished third, behind Bowdoin and Colby. Eight Bates women and two men won state championships in various events, with a special shoutout to Julia Johnson ’24, who won the state title in the 1650 yard freestyle. Her time was 17:18.47.

Women’s Basketball: The team continued their hot start, winning against no. 4 Bowdoin in Brunswick a week ago. The team won 74-70, marking their first win against Bowdoin since 2013. On Saturday they played a home game against Clark University, where they picked up another win (this time 79-45) to extend their winning record to 6-1, their best start in 11 years. Special recognition goes to Morgan Kennedy ’24, who was just named Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Co-Rookie of the Week. She averaged 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal this past weekend, where she also shot 55 percent from the floor and 53 from the three-point line.

Men’s Basketball: The team, whose record now stands at 3-3, lost a nailbiter to Colby on Friday night in Alumni Gymnasium. The score was 72-78. Student columnist Robbie Hodin’s analysis on both the men’s and women’s teams can be found here.

Squash: The men and women both beat Bowdoin in a home match on Thursday, each walking away with a 6-3 victory. On Friday, they traveled to Medford, where both teams lost 2-7 against Tufts. On Saturday the two teams were ultimately shut out against Trinity at home.

Men’s Hockey: The club program won a thrilling 5-4 game at the Colisée against the Thomas College Terriers on Sunday; it was the team’s first win of the season.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Men’s Basketball: The team hopes to gain a winning record when they play Bowdoin at home at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. If you’re still on campus, head to Alumni Gymnasium to cheer them on! On Monday, they travel to Bangor to play Husson University at 6:00 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: Joining the men, the women will travel to Bangor to face off against Husson at 8:00 p.m on Monday.

If a member or coach of a club or varsity team would like to submit something to be featured in Bobcat Bites, please email [email protected]