Bobcat+Bites+for+December+1

Seven Fall Athletes Named to NESCAC All-Sportsmanship Team: Those selected were chosen by the players and coaches from their teams to honor their commitment to sportsmanship. In addition, they must be in good academic standing. Fall’s honorees are Krishna Kakani ‘25 (Men’s Cross Country), The Student’s Managing News Editor Elizabeth LaCroix ‘23 (Women’s Cross Country), Amelia Mountford ‘22 (Field Hockey), Sean Bryant ‘22 (Football), James Peter ‘22 (Men’s Soccer), Courtney Gray ‘23 (Women’s Soccer), and Katie Hansen ‘25 (Volleyball).

Ariana Dalia ‘22 and Women’s Basketball See Success: Dalia was named NESCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, Maine State Player of the Week and Female Bobcat of the Week on Monday after averaging 10 points and rebounds, two assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game in the two basketball wins the team saw last weekend. The women’s team has seen their best season start in ten years (!) as they are currently 4-1. Student columnist Robbie Hodin ‘22’s preview of the team is here.

Two All-Americans Lead Women’s Cross Country at Nationals: Jillian Richardson ‘23 and Tara Ellard ‘22 each earned All-American honors at Division III nationals on Nov. 20 in Louisville, KY. The women’s team finished in 16th place out of the 32 teams competing in the championship. Richardson placed 33rd and Ellard 39th out of the 293 individuals in the race.

Riley Burns ‘22 Receives More Honors: Burns, who was previously named to the Second Team All-NESCAC Honors and National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Senior Team, has just been named NFHCA Division III First Team All-Region. That’s a lot of honors and should be celebrated immensely.

Three Bobcat Football Players are All-NESCACs: Junior Cornerback Mohamed Coulibaly, Senior Quarterback Brendan Costa, and Junior Linebacker Tony Hooks have all been named to the 2021 All-NESCAC teams. Hooks was named to the First Team Defense, Coulibaly was named Second Team Defense, and Costa, who, pre-COVID-19 pandemic was expected to graduate with the class of 2021, received Second Team Offense recognition.

Men’s Cross Country Finishes 26th at Nationals: Originally ranked No. 30, the men’s cross country team exceeded expectations to place 26th at Division III Nationals in Louisville, KY. Jackson Donahue ‘22 finished first for the Bobcats, placing 70th out of 294 individuals.

GAMES:

Women’s Basketball: The team is playing Bowdoin in Brunswick at 7:00 p.m. today and hope to extend their winning record, which currently sits at 4-1. On Saturday, they’re hoping to earn a win in Alumni Gymnasium when they compete against Clark University at 2:00 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: The men, who have a 3-2 record, have a game at 7:00 p.m. in Alumni against in-state rival Colby on Friday, so make sure to show out and pack the place!

Swimming and Diving: The teams are headed to Waterville to compete in the Maine State Meet on Friday and Saturday against Bowdoin and Colby. Previously, both the women and the men swept in a meet against Wesleyan and Wheaton. Both teams have a 2-0 record and hope to continue the success against the other Maine colleges.

Squash: The men’s and women’s teams will take on Bowdoin at 6:30 p.m. at home on Thursday. The men are currently 0-3 while the women are 1-2. On Friday the teams will take on Tufts in Medford, and on Saturday they will play a home match against Trinity.

Women’s Hockey: The club team is set to play University of New England on Friday at 5:40 p.m. in the Colisée, hoping to extend their 2-1 record. On Saturday, they have another home game against University of Maine at 2:00 p.m.

If a member or coach of a club or varsity team would like to submit something to be featured in Bobcat Bites, please email [email protected]