Bobcat+Bites+for+November+17

GAMES:

Cross Country: The men’s and women’s cross country teams ran at the NCAA East Regional Competition on Saturday, placing fourth and third respectively. The men received their 10th ever team invitation to the NCAA Division III Championships, while the women will be going for the seventh time in program history (both teams will be competing in the race for the third time in a row). The Bobcats will run Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Football: In their final game of the season on Saturday, the Bates football team won a thrilling game against the Hamilton College Continentals, ending the season with a 3-6 record, impressive considering this season only two assistant coaches returned, their head coach was an interim, and they saw a smaller recruiting class than normal.

Basketball: The men’s basketball team played their first game of the season on Saturday, losing a nail biter against the Clark University Cougars. In another away game on Monday, they won at Saint Joseph’s 71-68. The women’s team had their home opener last night against University of Maine Farmington, winning in a convincing 85-56. On Friday and Saturday, the team will compete in the Bobcat Classic Tip-Off at home, facing Thomas College at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can check out Robbie Hodin ’22’s columns previewing the men’s team and the women’s team, as well.

Club Soccer: Tonight the team will be playing their fourth and final game of the fall semester in Waterville against Colby College. They are looking to build off the success they saw in their last game, a 2-1 win against Bowdoin.

ALL-NESCAC HONOREES: Riley Burns ’22 received Second Team All-Conference honors for her role as a midfielder on the Bates field hockey team this season. This is her first postseason award, though she is a two-time NESCAC All-Academic selection. Owen Keleher ’22, a midfielder on the men’s soccer team, also received Second Team All-NESCAC honors last Wednesday. Keleher, who has captained the team for two years, ranks sixth in the NESCAC in points per game and eighth in goals per game.

NESCAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Make sure to congratulate Colton Bosselait when you see him, as he was recently named the NESCAC Offensive Football Player of the Week. His performance against Hamilton marked his first (of I’m assuming many) collegiate starts. The first-year completed 23 out of 36 passes for four touchdowns. His thrilling winning throw to Christian Olivieri ’22 broke Bates’ former team record of 361 passing yards which was previously held by Trevor Smith ’13.

MASKING UPDATE: As reported in a more in depth article, athletes will no longer have to practice wearing masks indoors at their coach’s discretion. Non-athletes still have to wear masks while working out in Merrill, Underhill, and all other indoor facilities, however.