Sailing Team’s Boat Barn to be Demolished This Summer

Luciana Green and Zach Marchick
March 19, 2024

“After over 40 wonderful years, it was determined that the barn’s foundation is currently too unstable for further usage. This is heartbreaking, but we remain hopeful for what the team’s future has in store,” The Bates Sailing team captioned this in an Instagram post letting their followers know that their sailing barn will be demolished this summer.

The sailing team, for those who are unfamiliar, is a coed student-run club sailing team with 35 members listed on its active roster. Members of the team, ranging from experienced sailors to students exploring sailing for the first time at Bates, competed in 11 regattas this past fall, and will also participate in an upcoming spring season. The decision by Bates Facilities Services and Maintenance to set a demolition date this summer, effectively depriving Bates Sailing of one of its most cherished resources, naturally elicited a somber response.

“It’s heartbreaking news to hear given how the boat barn has been one of the focal points for our team’s culture. That barn has almost become a sort of museum filled with souvenirs and sentimental objects left from years before us. It’s hard to see a time capsule like that have to be taken down. We are hopeful that Bates will stand with us as we work to relocate and navigate the monumental task of finding a new location to continue the sailing team’s legacy,” said John Hull ‘26, one of the Social Chairs of the team.

“These last few years it was known that the foundations of the boat barn were shaky, so while the email on the 8th was extremely abrupt it was not unprompted. While we wish there had been earlier communication to restabilize the structure, we are aware of the safety risks, so we are taking this in stride and are staying optimistic for what the future sailing facility will look like.” said Samantha Manogue ‘26.

This upcoming May, the team is set to host their annual alumni regatta, where saltcats come back to Bates to race with old classmates. This year, the regatta has an extra sentiment as the alumni will be coming out to honor the barn one last time.

“So much love has been poured into our little house these past few decades and I am hopeful that we will have the opportunity to create many more memories with the future generations in whatever our newest facilities may be,” added Manogue.
