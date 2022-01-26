Happy Wednesday, Bates sports fans! The low is -7 degrees today, which makes me want to end it all. But I can’t, because I have to put this article together! As always, please send stuff you want to submit to Managing Sports Editor Ellie Wolfe ([email protected]). Bobcat Bites for 1/26, here we go:

PAST GAMES:

Women’s Basketball: The team traveled to Medford, Massachusetts, on Saturday, where they unfortunately dropped a close game to the No. 10 nationally-ranked Tufts Jumbos. Special shoutout goes to Brianna Gadaleta ‘23 for recording her fifth consecutive double-double (go off). The women then played a home game against New England College. The team now has an overall record of 11-4.

Men’s Basketball: The Bobcats dropped an absolute heartbreaker to Tufts on Saturday night in Alumni Gymnasium, losing 71-70. The team is currently 6-7, but in my heart, they won because it was such a close game (which is almost all that truly matters, right?).

Swimming and Diving: The men’s team captured the CBB title on Saturday, beating Bowdoin. Unfortunately, the women are no longer undefeated, losing narrowly to the Polar Bears. Both teams celebrated their senior day, as this was the only home meet of the season, which feels like a bummer.

Indoor Track and Field: The men and women participated in the Bates Invitational last Friday and Saturday. The Bobcats faced both Division I schools like UMaine and Bryant while also matching up against fellow Maine NESCACs Colby and Bowdoin. It was apparently a non-scoring meet, but Bates athletes won a lot of stuff. So much stuff, that I do not feel it necessary to include in this because it would no longer be a “bite” but rather a full-blown article. Maybe next week.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Women’s Basketball: At 7:00 p.m. on Friday, the women will face off against Colby. And everyone should go, okay? The next day, on Saturday, the team will battle in a huge 3:00 p.m. game against Bowdoin, a team they found an upset win against earlier in the season. Both games should be good, with Saturday’s play being the team’s last home game of the regular season. After that they will be traveling to different NESCACs. So now is the time to attend, Bobcats!

Editor’s Note: These games have been removed from the schedule as of Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Men’s Basketball: The team hopes to get their first NESCAC conference win on Friday night when they travel to Waterville, Maine, to play the Mules. On Tuesday, which is the first of February (look at us go), the team will have an exciting home game at 7:00 p.m. against the Thomas College Terriers.

Indoor Track and Field: The women’s track team will compete in the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston on Friday. Run fast, jump long and high and throw heavy things well! The next day, the women will travel to Maine to compete in the USM Invitational. On Saturday, the men will compete in both the BU Terrier Invitational and the USM Invitational, so one has to assume the team will be splitting up.

Swimming and Diving: Fresh off their only home meet of the season, the swimming and diving teams will be heading to Worcester, Massachusetts, for the WPI Invitational. Send them good vibes!

Squash: The two teams are traveling to Waterville tonight to face off against the Mules. Both teams are 2-8, with their matches last week being canceled or postponed. On Monday, the teams will have a home match at 11:00 a.m. against St. Lawrence.