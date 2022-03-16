Bobcat Bites for 3/16

You guys, my dearest readers, my sportsing companions, I must be honest: this week there were like zero wins from Bates College sports teams. And that’s okay. Sometimes, all at once, as if in sync, all of our sports teams have bad weeks. Anyways, I’ve discovered that unfortunately there are only so many ways to say a team lost. And I say it a lot, over and over again. So this one’s kind of a bummer.

We do have one exciting thing — my favorite segment — that is truly extraordinary, but the rest is a bit of a downer. Anyways, enjoy, and please pray to the sports gods that next week goes a little better for our mighty, if a little beaten down, Bobcats.

EXCITING THINGS:

NCAA Indoor Track Championship Update: Breaking news! Elise Lambert ‘22 is that girl! The senior track captain finished in third place in the women’s 800-meter final on Saturday, officially winning her fourth career All-American honor. She finished in 2:12.56.

PAST GAMES:

Women’s Lacrosse: It was a dramatic Saturday for the team, who traveled to No. 19 nationally-ranked Trinity. They had to suspend the game because of the snow with 8:36 left in the second quarter, which I didn’t know they could do! The game picked up once again on Sunday, where the team unfortunately lost 5-19. On Tuesday, the women played Skidmore, earning their second win of the season in a dramatic 14-13 finish.

Men’s Lacrosse: The men played Western New England University a week ago today, losing 13-21. On Saturday the men faced off against fellow NESCAC Trinity, losing 6-13.

Women’s Tennis: The women lost 1-8 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on Saturday, with their only win coming from Joanna Atwater ‘23, who rallied from down a set to win at No. 2 singles. Atwater did an amazing job, but ultimately the women couldn’t come out on top against the No. 15 nationally-ranked Williams. The next day, the women also lost to No. 10 nationally-ranked Middlebury, 1-8.

Men’s Tennis: The team unfortunately mirrored their female counterparts and lost 1-8 against No. 7 nationally-ranked Williams on Saturday. The next day, the men faced off against Middlebury, losing 0-9.

Baseball: In their game against Endicott on Thursday, the team lost in a nailbiter, 3-4.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Swimming and Diving: The team heads to Indianapolis to compete in the NCAA Championships, which start today! To the swimmers that are en route: we believe in you! Go swim really fast!

Women’s Lacrosse: On Sunday the women are facing off against the Amherst Mammoths on Garcelon at 12:00 p.m., so go and cheer! They are hoping to earn their first NESCAC win of the season.

Men’s Lacrosse: The men will be participating in the Mustang Classic on Friday, where they will play Amherst College in Maryland. The next day, the men will face off against York College.

Men’s Tennis: The men will have a match against MIT on Saturday at home! So head down to the courts to watch and cheer and hear them grunt. Do Division III college tennis players grunt, or is that just a professional player thing? I’ll have to find out. They’re playing the Beavers at 1:00 p.m. I had to look up their mascot, which is Tim the Beaver. This feels like a weird choice to me.

Softball: The team will travel to Boston to play Emerson twice on Thursday. Then, they are headed to Clermont, Florida on Monday to face off against Hamline University and Carleton College. The next day, the women will play Centre College and the University of Chicago.

Baseball: Today at 3:00 p.m., the men will be in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to play MIT. Then, because it seems like they will somehow never play at home, the team will stay in Massachusetts to play Brandeis University twice on Saturday. They are also playing them once on Sunday, which feels like overkill to me but whateves.