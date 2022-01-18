Bobcat Bites for 1/19/22

After a month-long break and the surge of another COVID-19 variant, the Athletic Department at Bates is back in the swing of things. As always, if a member or a coach of a club or varsity team would like to submit something to be featured in Bobcat Bites, please email Managing Sports Editor Ellie Wolfe at [email protected].

HERE’S WHAT YOU MISSED:

Spectator Policy Update: During the baseline testing program, the college did not allow spectators at home athletic competitions that took place during the week of Jan. 9. Over this past weekend, they did allow Bates students in the stands, though the students must have previously registered for a ticket. For the remainder of the month, following NESCAC guidelines, spectators at indoor sports events will be restricted to individuals who are a part of Bates’ testing protocol.

Sports Communications Introduces New Sports App: The app (which is very helpful for a certain Managing Sports Editor who used to have to remember and monitor all varsity games) features real-time news alerts, schedules, multimedia content, gameday details and more. It’s available for free on both iOS and Android devices. You can find it by searching “Bates Bobcats” in the App Store or in the Google Play Store.

Women’s Swimming and Diving Remains Undefeated: After wins against Saint Michael’s and Middlebury, the team has yet to lose and are currently ranked No. 11 in the country (!). The men hold a similarly impressive record, only missing first place in the Maine State Meet, where they came in third.

Women’s Basketball Is Everything I Could Have Ever Wanted: Yes, as a sports editor, it’s exciting when a team has a really special season. And that’s what’s going on with the women this winter. They are currently undefeated in the NESCAC following an amazing win against No. 3 nationally ranked Amherst. Check out Assistant Editor Robbie Hodin’s takes here.

Underhill Freezes Over: The arena, which used to house COVID-19 testing, has been converted back into an ice rink, so hooray for our club hockey teams! The rink will also be available for open skating.

Women’s Club Hockey Sees Continued Success: Speaking of hockey, the team is currently ranked first in the Adirondack North Division with a 6-1 record.

Bobcats Ball Out: Was that header too cheesy? I don’t care. Mia Roy ’22 was just named Maine Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after her performance in the team’s 91-82 win against Wesleyan. She scored a career-high 32 points — she’s basically the Bates College Allen Iverson. Stephen Ward ’24 was named Maine Men’s Basketball Co-Rookie of the Week after a strong performance in the team’s close loss to Wesleyan. Ward recorded his first collegiate double-double, scoring 16 points and clocking 15 rebounds.

GAMES YOU MISSED:

Men’s and Women’s Squash: The two teams faced off against Amherst at home; the men lost 4-5 and the women 3-6. Currently, the men are 2-8 and nationally ranked No. 21, with wins over Bowdoin and Middlebury. The No. 16 nationally ranked women hold the same record, winning matches against Dickinson and Bowdoin.

Men’s Basketball: The men traveled to Amherst on Friday to face off in their second NESCAC game of the season; they previously lost 72-81 to Wesleyan. They dropped the game to the Mammoths 58-63. The next day, they headed to Clinton, New York, to face off against Hamilton, losing 76-58. The team beat University of Maine Farmington at home on Tuesday night, 85-74.

Women’s Basketball: The team had arguably their most impressive game of the season, beating previously undefeated Amherst College 52-49 in Lewiston on Friday night. The next day, the team overpowered Hamilton with a decisive score of 71-59. Bates also prevailed over Wesleyan 91-82, scoring the most points in a NESCAC game for the team since 2003. Last Tuesday the team beat Saint Joseph’s 73-72, thanks to a three-point play with 30 seconds left in regulation led by Meghan Graff ’23. They are currently 11-3, and undefeated in the NESCAC.

Indoor Track and Field: The men and women headed to Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Saturday to face off in the MIT Tri-Meet. It was their first meet of the season, as the Brandeis Reggie Poyau Invite was canceled. Both teams placed second.

Swimming and Diving: The teams made their way to Waterville to compete in a meet against Colby on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Both the men and women came out on top; the women are currently undefeated.

Club Ski: The Competitive Alpine Ski Club traveled to Titcomb Mountain for a Slalom race.

Club Women’s Hockey: The team trekked to Norwich to face off on Sunday, hoping to maintain their No. 1 ranking in their division.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Men’s and Women’s Squash: The men hope to improve their 2-8 record when they head to Boston to face off against MIT. The next day, they play Connecticut College and Wesleyan. The women will also play the two Connecticut NESCAC schools that day.

Men’s Basketball: The team hopes to gain their first win in the NESCAC when they play Tufts in Alumni Gym at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Pack the stands!

Women’s Basketball: The women will journey to Medford to play against the Tufts women on Saturday, where they will hopefully remain undefeated in the NESCAC. On Tuesday, they will play New England College at home at 7:00 p.m.

Indoor Track and Field: The men and women will be participating in the Bates Invitational on Friday, the men in a Heptathlon and the women in a Pentathlon. On Saturday, both teams will be racing in the Bates Invitational.

Swimming and Diving: The teams swim against Bowdoin on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., their only home meet of the season. So, if you want to have a great time, head down to the Tarbell Pool in Merrill to catch the currently undefeated women and the very impressive men swimming against the Polar Bears.