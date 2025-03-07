The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
Categories:

Women’s basketball takes on NCAA tournament in Scranton

Zoe Schaedle, Managing Sports Editor54 Views
March 7, 2025
Erwin Kardatzke
The starting lineup of the Bates’ Women’s basketball team gathers before the start of their game against Bowdoin on Friday, Jan. 17.

Bates women’s basketball (16-9) plays Southern Virginia University (26-2) in the first round of the NCAA DIII tournament at the John Long Center in Scranton, Pa. today at 4:15 p.m.

Bates received an at-large bid for the tournament for the third time in the last four years, following up a 2024 campaign to the “Sweet 16” round.

Southern Virginia women’s basketball won the USA South Conference finishing their season with an undefeated 19-0 conference record. The Knights are led by junior guard Abigail Snyder who is averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 40.8 percent from the field. Bates will also look to limit junior center Ruth Kempler (Santa Clarita, Ca.) and senior guard Addison Newman who are both averaging just under ten points a game. 

Bates has the advantage in three-point shooting percentage at 32.5 percent while Southern Virginia is shooting at 27.5 percent from behind the arc. 

The Bobcat’s leading three-point shooters include senior captain and guard Alexandra Long , sophomore guard Sarah Hughes and junior guard Ava James (Bethesda, Md.) who will all look to complement junior Center Elsa Daulerio (Harpswell, Me.) on the offensive end. 

Daulerio was recently named first team All-NESCAC for the second year in a row. Daulerio leads the team in points and rebounds per game with 15.2 and 9.1 on average. She is accompanied by Long who was selected as second team All-NESCAC for the second straight season. Long holds a 40 percent three-point shooting percentage and leads the NESCAC in assists with an average of four per game.

With a team average of 70.6 percent at the line, Bates will need to capitalize on free throws in this stage of the tournament. 

The winner of the Bates-Southern Virginia game will take on No. 3 nationally ranked Scranton or Mt. St. Mary in the second round on Saturday, March 8, at 6:45 p.m. 

The game is available to stream on NCAA.com. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Bates Student
$1310
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Bates College and help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Max Cory '26 celebrates his DIII record 50-meter freestyle relay split time of 18.59 seconds.
Max Cory Breaks DIII Relay Split Record at NESCACs
Women's lacrosse beat Catholic University 11-10 in overtime over Feb. Break.
ICYMI: Here’s What Bates Spring Athletics Got Up To Over February Break
Babacar Pouye '27 taking a shot during the Bates vs. Wesleyan basketball game.
Photostory: Men's Basketball vs. Wesleyan
From left to right: Brady Coyne '26, Babacar Pouye '27, and Keenan Sparks '28 await their introductions as part of the starting lineup.
Men's Basketball Suffers 30-Point Loss Against Trinity
Will the Chiefs Prevail or Will the Eagles Soar to New Heights: Bates Students Predict Super Bowl LIX
Will the Chiefs Prevail or Will the Eagles Soar to New Heights: Bates Students Predict Super Bowl LIX
Portrait of Princess Zabel, newly hired head coach of Bates Women's Lacrosse.
Bates Crowns Princess Zabel as New Women's Lacrosse Coach
About the Contributor
Zoe Schaedle
Zoe Schaedle, Managing Sports Editor
Zoe is a junior from Philadelphia, PA and a double major in History and Classical and Medieval Studies. In her free time, Zoe enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, volunteering, going to the beach, cooking, or playing/watching sports.  Previously, Zoe served as a staff writer for The Student as a first year and Managing News Editor her Sophomore year. She is also on the Bates Women’s Lacrosse team, and is an active mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maine. 
Donate to The Bates Student
$1310
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal