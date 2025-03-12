Women’s Tennis vs. Tufts Photo Story

Despite their 7-0 loss to Tufts University on Friday, March 7 at Merrill Gym, Bates Women’s Tennis showed strength in both their doubles and singles matches. Iris Westmoreland and Isabella Saul stood out by securing a 7-5 win against Melanie and Stephanie Woodbury, at the top doubles court.

Gallery • 5 Photos Erwin Kardatzke Olivia Gidlow, Class of '25, preparing to serve during the Bates' Women's Tennis match on Friday, March 7th.