The Bates Student
The Bates Student
Women’s Tennis vs. Tufts Photo Story

Erwin Kardatzke, Staff Photographer
March 12, 2025

Despite their 7-0 loss to Tufts University on Friday, March 7 at Merrill Gym, Bates Women’s Tennis showed strength in both their doubles and singles matches. Iris Westmoreland and Isabella Saul stood out by securing a 7-5 win against Melanie and Stephanie Woodbury, at the top doubles court.

Olivia Gidlow, Class of '25, preparing to serve during the Bates' Women's Tennis match on Friday, March 7th.
