ICYMI: Here’s What Bates Spring Athletics Got Up To Over February Break

Happy spring! Despite the winter temperatures and lingering snow, several Bates spring athletics teams commenced their 2025 seasons with competitions up-and-down the East Coast. If you traveled home, escaped to warmer weather or simply lost track of the Bobcats over February break, here is a quick recap of Bates sports from the past week.

Baseball – Bates Baseball traveled to Southern Virginia to square off against Ferrum College. Playing one game on Friday afternoon and a doubleheader on Saturday, the team concluded the break with a 1-2 record. After suffering a tough extra-innings loss in the doubleheader opener, the Bobcats pulled off an impressive come-from-behind in Game 3. Highlights include Brandon Biggane’s ‘25 third inning two-run home run as well as Gibby Sullivan’s ‘26 game-winning home run in the seventh inning.

Softball – The Softball team begins competition during March break, where they will play 10 games in the span of six days on a trip to Clermont, Florida. Their first five opponents will be Framingham State University, Smith College, Gallaudet University, Keuka College, and Macalester College.

Golf – The Golf team did not take part in any team-related activity or trip over February break, but will be traveling to Bald Head Island, North Carolina over March break to kick off their season.

Tennis – Bates Men’s and Women’s Tennis both returned to Orlando, Florida last week and faced tough competition. Neither team managed to secure its first win of the spring season, but both will host indoor matches at Merrill Gym in early March before kicking off outdoor play in the Northeast.

Men’s Lacrosse – The Bates Men’s Lacrosse team began their season with a thrilling 12-9 win at Franklin and Marshall College this past Wednesday, February 19. After a back-and-forth opening three quarters, the team broke away with an unanswered 3-0 scoring run in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, with goals from Denzel Evans ‘25, Connor Hartman ‘26, and Xander Frey ‘28. Hartman played a fantastic game, finishing with four goals, and Gray Doyle ‘27 also contributed two goals of his own.

Women’s Lacrosse – The Bates Women’s Lacrosse team played two games over February break, beginning their season with a 1-1 record. After a narrow loss at Haverford College, the team traveled to Washington D.C. to take on #25 Catholic University. In a phenomenal and entertaining game, the Bobcats’ came out on top, defeating Catholic 11-10 in overtime. Laci Raveis ‘27 provided the game-winning goal, assisted by Caroline Taggart ‘25 with two minutes remaining in extra time. Raveis and Taggart each finished with three goals and two assists apiece.





