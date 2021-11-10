Bobcat+Bites+for+November+10

GAMES:

Swimming: The swimming and diving program had their first match, competing in relays against Colby College and Bowdoin College on Saturday. The team, with the help of new diving coach Nick Jensen, won their meet because they are amazing and we should all be obsessed with them.

Club Soccer: The club soccer team beat Bowdoin under the lights on Garcelon field Friday, with an especially exciting goal scored by the club’s co-President Henry Morjikian ‘22. The team won 2-1 to a Bowdoin squad that they lost to earlier this season.

Football: Football played under the lights against Bowdoin in the team’s last matchup of the C-B-B series, winning in a thrilling 25-24 game in Brunswick. You can find our coverage of the game here. The team is playing their final game of the season on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. on Garcelon Field against Hamilton College; diehard fans and football newbies alike are encouraged to pack the bleachers to cheer on the ‘Cats. The Bobcats are 2-6 (tied for their most wins since the 2016 season, when the team went 3-5), the Hamilton Continentals are also 2-6.

Cross Country: On Saturday, the men’s and women’s cross country teams will be traveling to Boston to race in NCAA East Regionals, hoping to score well enough to make it to Nationals later this month. On Oct. 31., the women’s team placed fourth and the men’s team placed fifth at NESCACs.

Basketball: In exciting news for winter sports lovers, the men’s basketball team will be traveling to Worcester, Massachusetts to play their season opener against the Clark University Cougars. The team will play at St. Joseph’s on Monday and the women’s program will have their home opener on Tuesday, playing University of Maine Farmington at 7:00 p.m. in Alumni Gym, so remember to show up and get loud for them. New basketball columnist Robbie Hoddin ‘22 will be covering the two teams this season, starting with a preview of the men’s program.

UNDERHILL UPDATE: As the weather drops to colder temperatures and the sun sets at an alarmingly fast rate, sports teams are preparing to head indoors for practice. Half of Underhill arena remains a testing site, with the other half being turf for indoor practices. The club hockey team will still practice and play home games at the Coliseé, while some varsity teams may be expected to practice in the half turf part of the testing center.

NESCAC CHAMPIONSHIPS: Unfortunately none of the fall teams managed to make it past the quarterfinals in the NESCAC championships. The field hockey team ended their season with a heartbreaking loss to number one seed Middlebury (who ended up winning the NESCAC title and remained undefeated for the whole season), while the volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams did not qualify for their respective tournaments.