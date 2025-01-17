The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Bates Student
The Bates Student
Women’s basketball suffers a 52-57 loss to Bowdoin

January 17, 2025
Sarah Hughes '27 dribbles down the court during the Bates vs. Bowdoin game at Alumni Gym on Friday, January 17th.

Despite a five-point loss to Bowdoin College, Bates’ showed remarkable resilience and determination throughout the game. Each player truly gave it their all: no punches were pulled whatsoever. Bates’ team is one to keep an eye out for, as their performance during every game is one to be remembered.

