Women’s basketball suffers a 52-57 loss to Bowdoin

Gallery • 5 Photos Erwin Kardatzke Sarah Hughes '27 dribbles down the court during the Bates vs. Bowdoin game at Alumni Gym on Friday, January 17th.

Despite a five-point loss to Bowdoin College, Bates’ showed remarkable resilience and determination throughout the game. Each player truly gave it their all: no punches were pulled whatsoever. Bates’ team is one to keep an eye out for, as their performance during every game is one to be remembered.