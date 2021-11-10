Straight Out The Lew on the NFL, NBA, and CFB

Straight Out the Lew is a podcast run by sophomores Dylan Azcarate, Chris Cimino, and Luke Linnehan. In collaboration with The Student, they have created a biweekly column of the same name, in which they discuss and give their opinions on national sports.

Who is your NFC Favorite in the NFL?

Luke Linnehan: Los Angeles Rams. The Rams feature an elite offense led by head coach Sean McVay and superstar quarterback Matthew Stafford along with a fantastic defense that just added Von Miller from Denver. This team has been to the Super Bowl and playoffs multiple times over the past few seasons, proving to us they understand how to win big games.

Chris Cimino: Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Until Tom Brady isn’t playing QB for the Bucs, they are the favorite. The Packers and Cowboys cannot be trusted, and until Matt Stafford wins consistently in the playoffs, he cannot be picked over Brady. The Bucs defense is too good to not pick it up, and Brady will have the offense ready to win it all.

Which Team is the Best in the NBA?

Luke Linnehan: Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry continues to be the most dominant player on the planet and the role players have been fantastic throughout the early part of the season. Jordan Poole is showing flashes of potentially being one of the best shooters in the league and they are very happy with the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from injury, hopefully by January. They are dangerous and proven in the playoffs, watch out for them as the season continues.

Chris Cimino: Utah Jazz. The Jazz finished with the best record last year in all of the NBA. This season, they post 5th best defensive rating and the 4th most points per game. Donovan Mitchell is an absolute stud and Quin Snyder has proven to be one of the best coaches in the league. The big question is whether or not they will have success in the postseason. Last year, the Clippers were able to beat them without the benefit of their best player.

Which Team College Football Team is the Biggest Threat to Georgia?

Luke Linnehan: Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide still have Nick Saban, meaning you can never rule them out of any game. Young quarterback Bryce Young has been good all year and they have the talent at the skill positions and on defense to compete with Georgia. They might not beat them, but they definitely will give them a great game and most likely be considered the favorite over any other team.

Chris Cimino: Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State has looked suspect at times, but over the last 2 months, the Buckeyes have really come along. CJ Stroud has seemingly overcome his early season struggles and is now one of the nation’s better quarterbacks. The Ohio State defense is, however, where this team has gotten much better. If anyone beats Georgia, it’ll be the Buckeyes.