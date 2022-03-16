Straight+Out+the+Lew+on+the+Final+Four

Who Is in Your Final Four?

Dylan Azcarate:

Duke: Destiny, Coach K’s last season. That’s all that needs to be said. Duke will win the tournament.

Tennessee: The SEC champs are poised to carry their momentum all the way through their region to the Final Four. Getting screwed over by the selection committee with a third seed, the Volunteers are going to be hungry to prove themselves and show the nation the ability that won them the SEC tournament.

Providence: The Friars have been America’s team all year, coming out of nowhere to be the regular season champs of the Big East. In order to make the run to the Final Four, the Friars will need to keep the magic going, beginning with a tough first round matchup against South Dakota State.

Murray State: Aside from a potentially tough second round matchup against Kentucky, Murray State is poised to continue the remarkable 30-2 season they have had all the way to the Final Four. The great shooting team is looking to upset teams like Purdue and Baylor on their way to the Final Four — while daunting, one must remember it is March.

Luke Linnehan:

Auburn: Auburn has NBA talent at every position on the court; their length, height and weight gives opposing offenses nightmares scoring. Furthermore, freshman Jabari Smith is, in my opinion, the best player in the country and will lead Auburn back to the Final Four just as they did in 2019.

Arizona: Arizona is all around the best team in the country and have been consistently good all year. Also, their path to the Final Four appears to be the easiest out of all the top seeds in the tournament. They do lack experience, which is something to watch out for, but they are talented and coached extremely well.

Gonzaga: Chet Holmgren is a top player and can be a nightmare on the defensive end, and when he is able to hit his three ball, watch out. Gonzaga is looking for revenge from last year and most likely will continue to take care of business in March seeking that first National Championship.

Purdue: A sneaky team here that has an elite offense led by Jaden Ivey and the combo centers at 7’4” and 6’9” that cause havoc for opposing teams is Purdue. Coming off a tough loss in the Big Ten Tournament, they will be hungry and will be seeking to get to the Final Four in the tough East bracket.

Chris Cimino:

Gonzaga: Gonzaga has been one of the most complete teams in the nation this year. While I don’t think that this is their best team they’ve ever had, the surprisingly good WCC has prepared them for the NCAA Tournament. The big pairing of Timme and Holmgren is good enough to win the whole thing.

Kentucky: Kentucky has the highest ceiling in college basketball. The combination of great young talent and experienced veterans will lead the Wildcats a long way. This is not a typical Kentucky squad that leans on freshmen. Coach Calipari has built a contender, and the Wildcats will be in the Final Four.

Arizona: Arizona should be the national title favorite. Sean Miller left Tommy Lloyd a plethora of talent and he has elevated the team to the next level. Benedict Mathurin is the team’s best player, but the complements around him are tremendous and should lead the Wildcats to the Final Four.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin has been flying under people’s radars all season, but they have the most impactful player in the nation. Johnny Davis will carry Wisconsin through a favorable bracket. The experience of Brad Davison and the recent emergence of guard Chucky Hepburn should also aid the Badgers.