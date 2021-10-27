PHOTO STORY: Game Day versus Williams

On Saturday, October 22, 2021 the Bobcats were all set to play the Ephs. Although the Bobcats put up a valiant effort, they fell to Williams in every athletic event of the day.

The morning began with the Women’s Soccer team who were scheduled to play 6-8-1 Williams on Russell Street Field.

The Bobcats played effective defense in the first half, keeping the Ephs shut out. However, they began to struggle in the second half, eventually allowing a game winning goal by Williams.

The Bobcats similarly put up a strong fight against the Ephs in field hockey, tying 2-2 in regulation. Sophomore Paige Cote scored her sixth goal of the season—a goal made even more significant by the ceremony honoring her mother’s battle against breast cancer.

After being neck and neck with the Bobcats at the end of the regulation, the Ephs pulled ahead with a 3-2 victory in overtime.

Mens Soccer and Football both fell short to Williams, but both demonstrated valiant efforts against strong opponents.

The football team lost 38-21, with QB Brendan Costa accounting for all the scores. At soccer, the Bobcats kept the Ephs scoreless until 83 minutes of play, unable to make up that deficit.