PHOTO STORY: Game Day versus Williams

Katherine Merisotis, Photographer|October 27, 2021

On Saturday, October 22, 2021 the Bobcats were all set to play the Ephs. Although the Bobcats put up a valiant effort, they fell to Williams in every athletic event of the day.

The morning began with the Women’s Soccer team who were scheduled to play 6-8-1 Williams on Russell Street Field.

Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student
Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student

The Bobcats played effective defense in the first half, keeping the Ephs shut out. However, they began to struggle in the second half, eventually allowing a game winning goal by Williams.

Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student
Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student

The Bobcats similarly put up a strong fight against the Ephs in field hockey, tying 2-2 in regulation. Sophomore Paige Cote scored her sixth goal of the season—a goal made even more significant by the ceremony honoring her mother’s battle against breast cancer.

Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student
Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student

After being neck and neck with the Bobcats at the end of the regulation, the Ephs pulled ahead with a 3-2 victory in overtime.

Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student

Mens Soccer and Football both fell short to Williams, but both demonstrated valiant efforts against strong opponents.

Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student
Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student

The football team lost 38-21, with QB Brendan Costa accounting for all the scores. At soccer, the Bobcats kept the Ephs scoreless until 83 minutes of play, unable to make up that deficit.

Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student
Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student