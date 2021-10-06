Straight Out the Lew On MLB Playoffs and NFL Headlines

Straight Out the Lew is a podcast run by sophomores Dylan Azcarate, Chris Cimino, and Luke Linnehan. In collaboration with The Student, they have created a biweekly column of the same name, in which they discuss and give their opinions on national sports.

Who Will Win the World Series?

Dylan Azcarate: San Francisco Giants. The most clutch team in Major League Baseball will continue their hot streak into the postseason and roll through this year’s MLB playoff. Having the most pinch hit home runs in MLB history, the most home runs in the MLB this year, a lights out bullpen, and a strong starting staff, the Giants are in position to claim the title. Should the Los Angeles Dodgers win the NL Wild Card game, look for the Giants-Dodgers Division Series matchup to be one of the most historic series in MLB history.

Luke Linnehan: Houston Astros. The Astros have proved to be a consistent playoff team that knows how to win big games despite the cheating scandal from 2017-2019. However, these players understand the difficulties of October baseball and have good veteran leadership in the locker room. Led by stars Altuve, Correa, and Bregman, the lineup will be difficult for opposing pitchers throughout a series of either five or seven games.

Chris Cimino: Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have had a terrific year winning 95 games. The main reason that they will win the World Series is because of their pitching. Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and Freddy Peralta have combined for a 30-20 record with an under 3.00 ERA. While their offense has struggled at times this year, the addition of Willy Adames has greatly boosted the cause. Adames has hit .285 with 20 home runs with the Brewers this season. If a couple of other guys step up (hopefully Christian Yelich), the Brewers will be there at the end.

Biggest NFL Week 4 Storylines

Dylan: San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers fell to 2-2 after hosting their division rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Afternoon. Losing by a final score of 21-28, the 49er’s day was plagued by miscues, ranging from Trenton Cannon fumbling the ball twice on the same kick return, to Dee Ford’s signature 3rd down offsides penalty. The 49ers played some of their sloppiest football in recent memory. However, a day of lows was brightened by Trey Lance’s entrance into the game as he took over the offense in the second half to replace an injured Jimmy Garappolo. While Lance had his fair share of first game throws that missed wide and high, his arm-strength and speed electrified the offense. The Seahawks were forced to account for a QB option package that the 49ers lacked with Jimmy Garappolo.

Luke: New York Jets. After beginning 0-3 and not showing signs of improving, rookie QB and 2nd overall pick of 2021, Zach Wilson, led the Jets to a thrilling 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans. The receivers finally looked in sync with Wilson and Salah coached a fantastic game to stop the Titans offense,despite them being without Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. However,the Jets played fantastic and deserved to win this ballgame.

Chris: Arizona Cardinals. After three wins to start the season, the Cardinals had been flying under the radar. This will not be the case anymore. Their dominant 37-20 win over the 3-0 Rams will boost their stock. Kyler Murray has been great and is a contender for MVP, but the performance of this defense has been a bigger story. After a horrible 2020, the Cardinals defense has turned in multiple above average performances this season. If this continues, there will be some excitement in January in Phoenix.