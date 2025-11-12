Bates Students Hit the Polls on Election Day

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, Bates students braved the windy fall chill to go out and cast their votes for local elections and referendum questions regarding voter ID and the implementation of a red-flag law. Eligible Bates students voting in Lewiston were primarily split between the polling locations Montello Elementary School and the Lewiston Armory. Polls were open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., for students and Lewiston residents to cast their votes throughout the day.

Some students came alone, others with a sports team, as a club, or with groups of friends. The Lewiston Armory, located behind the Lewiston Middle School, is just a short walk from Commons and is the polling location of most Bates student housing. Bates Votes, a nonpartisan group at Bates dedicated to increasing students’ civic engagement, organized walking groups to the Armory, vans to the Montello Elementary School and a table outside of Commons staffed with volunteers throughout the day to answer students’ questions.

Bates Votes co-coordinator Leslie Jimenez ‘26, shared that tabling and emailing information were important strategies the organization used to get student turnout at the polls for this non-presidential election.

She noted, “We were super visible to the point where people become apathetic to what they’re seeing. I think last year because it was general election people were more willing to approach us about things they didn’t know. People are still willing this year, but I think just to a lesser degree because people are not in the mindset that this is a huge election.”

Jimenez also highlighted student club support, “We’ve gotten a lot of help through clubs forwarding whatever information we send to them. That has been really good for filling in that gap.”

When asked, students at the polls reported that they found the voting process easy. Prior to voting, many students congregated around the Bates Voter registration table, set up by the city to meet the demands of the same-day registration or address-changes among Batesies.

One of these students, Tim Ruppert ‘27,said that he had procrastinated changing his registration, but that it was “fairly easy” to do day-of, mentioning the “very helpful people” at the table.

Vyom Singh ‘27 however, did admit to originally showing up at City Hall with a couple of classmates to vote. Early voting, starting Oct. 20, had been hosted there for all polling locations. However, Singh said, their group had been quickly redirected to their actual voting location.

For some students, this election is their first chance to vote. Aiden Buck ‘29 is originally from Massachusetts but registered to vote in Maine. This was his first time casting his vote.“I’m really excited to vote in Maine, because I feel as though my vote counts more here than it does in Massachusetts,” he said.

When asked about what brought them to the polls, interviewed Bates students universally cited either the principle of democratic engagement or the importance of the ballot issues this election. Leo Silverman ‘27 said “I think it is important to vote.”

John Cleary ’28, shared, “I wanted to vote on the issues that matter to me.” These sentiments were echoed by several of their classmates.

Students like Bryce Kanowsky ‘28 reflected, “I’m from a small town; the mayor election is really important.”

Wyatt Teaford‘27 added, “I’m more excited about this election than a general election, because local elections are really important.” Teaford also highlighted Question 2 in his answer to what brought him to the polls, “The ballot initiatives are important. The second question especially: to limit firearms for people a court deems dangerous.”

Concern for particular ballot initiatives also seemed top of mind for other students interviewed. While Question 2 was mentioned more frequently, Question 1 was also a point of concern. “The referendum to change the voting laws is disenfranchising voters without solving any real problem. Fraud is not a real issue, just an excuse to disenfranchise people from vulnerable populations because they think it will help to win races,” Ruppert said.

Other students spoke to community issues more broadly. When asked what brought her to the polls, Surta Shah ‘28 said, “I’m part of this community, and it’s important to engage with the spaces that shape your life and your experience here, both to honor what they’ve given you and to help sustain them for others.”

This election determined Lewiston’s School Committee and City Council appointees in municipalities. In Maine, it also decided the outcomes of two state-wide ballot initiatives. What this election means for Batsies, however, is not so obviously quantifiable.

This is Bates Votes’ first local election that they’ve worked on. When asked what Bates Votes hoped to accomplish in this election cycle she said, “Our goal every year is to just get as many people voting as possible, but especially with this one it’s helping people realize that these elections never stop. Elections are happening every single year, and you don’t have to wait until these bigger elections to really see and make change in your community.”

Editor’s Note: A previous, incomplete version of this story was published this morning. The story has since been updated in its full form.