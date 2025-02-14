The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

Men’s Basketball Suffers 30-Point Loss Against Trinity

Erwin Kardatzke, Staff Photographer
February 14, 2025

An unfortunate loss for Bates’ Men’s Basketball against Trinity College on Friday, February 7th. A nearly 30-point loss does not look good for Bates, especially with a current 10-11 standing so far. Despite this result, individual players shone through and gave their all to win this game. We can only hope that in future games Bates’ defense will improve, and they will be able to capitalize on missed rebounds. In order to refine their scoring, Bates will need to aim to make less three-pointers in favor of smaller point shots, and use their great offense to their advantage.

SPT.batesmensbasketballvstrinity.P.020725.1
Erwin Kardatzke
From left to right: Brady Coyne '26, Babacar Pouye '27, and Keenan Sparks '28 await their introductions as part of the starting lineup.

 



