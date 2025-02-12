Will the Chiefs Prevail or Will the Eagles Soar to New Heights: Bates Students Predict Super Bowl LIX

The big game is this Sunday, so you know what that means! It’s time for Bates students to make their case as to why Patrick Mahomes will never, and I mean never, pass Tom Brady up as the greatest of all time.

We couldn’t set up an interview with Taylor Swift, Saquon, or A.J. Brown, so we figured, who better to interview than fellow Bates students, most who we figure have no dog in the fight? Or do they? As one of us (Zoe) is an optimistic and nervous Eagles fan, and the other (Zach) is a sad but hopeful Commanders fan who loathes the Eagles, we don’t have much to add. I think you can figure out who we are both rooting for.

In order to understand the Super Bowl LIX loyalties of Bates College, we surveyed a few people, wondering what their upcoming game viewing experience will be like, what they look forward to, and their predictions. Obviously, there is no bias involved, as there never is at the culmination of the NFL season, and these are all professional, ESPN-worthy opinions.

Speaking on the game, Luke Linnehan ‘24 of Chatham, Mass., a long-time Patriots fan, believes that “the Chiefs will win because they have the advantage at the quarterback position along with their championship pedigree.” Nick Clifford ‘25 from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, also a Patriots fan, said that “I think the Eagles will win. Quote me on that.” However, Kailah Greenberg ‘26 from Massachusetts pointed out what may be the unfortunate reality: “I think it will be up to the refs.” Hopefully not, but who knows!

The students we surveyed shared a common theme in their Super Bowl plans. Several will be watching at Buffalo Wild Wings with their roommates and friends, a terrific spot to see the big game. A surprisingly high number of Bates students will also be viewing with Ben Adey ‘25, an emphatic Eagles super-fan who has yet to decide where he will be watching.

When asked whether they are excited for the halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar, most students responded “yeah” (not to be confused with Usher’s electrifying performance with Lil Jon and Ludacris last year). Clifford expressed his love for the hit song “Not like Us.” Patriots fan Chase Conrad ‘26 of Connecticut is excited for the show while Jennifer McKay ‘26 of Westchester County, New York, took some convincing. When asked, the junior initially replied “Meh,” but then on second thought concluded: “Wait, low-key, I am excited.” Low-key or high-key, many students of Bates College are pumped to see the Grammy Record and Song of the Year Award winner.

The Eagles and Chiefs are far from the two most loved teams in football. Between Philadelphia’s seemingly obnoxious fan-base and the Chiefs’ “devil magic” and winning ways, most Bates students probably won’t be thrilled when the confetti falls. “I think any Bates student from New England will somehow support the Eagles out of the worry that Mahomes will dethrone Brady,” Nick Clifford said. “I think Bates students want the Eagles to win like the rest of the country,” Will Phillips ‘25 said, perhaps underestimating many East-Coasters’ resentment of the Eagles. Linnehan, on the other hand, had no answer for who most Bates students will root for. “Couldn’t tell you,” he said, perhaps saying it best – there may truly be no good outcome for Bates students.





