Bates Crowns Princess Zabel as New Women’s Lacrosse Coach

Where do you call home?

I’m from Connecticut and that’s where I’m currently coming from as well.

What drew you to Bates and Maine?

I mean, Bates, that’s a lengthy one, but Maine is just a beautiful state. It’s rich in history and is coastal. It’s just full of rich history, especially its place in New England. I’m really into history so its location is very cool to me.

Bates has a rich history in athletics. We have numerous teams that are nationally ranked and compete on that stage every year. So that is something that piqued my interest right away. Then looking at the history of the women’s lacrosse program, there have been times in history where the program has done well, and based on where it’s positioned right now, I think it’s in a really good spot to take that next step. That was really exciting to me.

Why lacrosse?

I grew up playing basketball my whole life. I saw lacrosse on TV in eighth grade, and I wanted to try that, so I knew when I went to high school that I was going to play. I had never picked up a stick until my freshman year of high school. I was just athletic, like I was fast from basketball and could play good defense, but I didn’t play varsity that year. I loved the game and really wanted to play, so my mom signed me up for every camp under the sun. During my freshman and sophomore year I went to so many camps. I had a good group of leaders that had been playing lacrosse a long time, and they took me and the others under their wing. There were a bunch of us, a couple of us actually went on to play division one after picking up a stick our freshman year. Those seniors took us under their wings and just showed us what the lacrosse family is about. Lacrosse is a family sport. It was definitely different than the other sports I had played, and I just kind of fell in love with it.

What are your main coaching goals for the 2025 season? For the program?

I want to have fun, and I want to put us in a position where we feel like we did everything we could and we played the best games we could. I believe that there’s 31 women on the team, and they each have something to offer. It’s how I can put the puzzle pieces together to put us in the best position to win as many games as we can. It’s also so we can put our best foot forward, and feel good whether we win or lose. Like, feel good when the clock hits zero, like, wow I cannot believe we just did that whether it’s a win or a loss. Just knowing that we put everything out there.

For the program the goal is to compete on a national stage. We want to compete for a NESCAC title, and we want to compete for a national championship. That’s why we’re here. We’re in one of the top five conferences across divisions, so that’s the goal. How we get there is through developing the players that are here currently, and then recruiting top players. It’s twofold, because you want to recruit the best kids you can find that embody our culture and can enhance the Bates community also, but we also have to develop them when they’re here. So that’s something really important to me. Those are the two elements for us to be able to reach those goals.

How will you accomplish these goals? How will you run practice?

I want to run it fast paced, so you know, we’ll do a lot within 90 minutes. A drill that the girls won’t know yet is we’ll do an eight meter in between every drill. It’s kind of like a free throw shot type of situation, and they’ll get to pick. Traditionally, attackers are on our attacking side, defense on defensive sides and midfielders get to choose, but over the years, I’ve changed it to where you get to decide. If you think the shooter is going to make it, you go on one side versus if you think the defense and the goalie are going to stop them you go on the other side. Winners win and losers hit the 50 and back while the winners cheer them on.

We’re going to be doing some tough things, but it’s a great way to transition in between drills and keep everyone excited throughout practice. And then it becomes a competition. Sometimes it’s a defense day, whereas some days attack scores them all.

How will you adapt to the short coaching turnover time frame?

I’m still figuring that out. I won’t know until Monday. I’m adaptable and I’m quick on my feet. We have an assistant coach coming in tomorrow and hopefully another coach coming in next week to join us in a few days.

How will your experiences as a player, D1 coach and Co-Owner and Director of Black Pirate Lacrosse influence your work at Bates?

It will definitely influence how I interact with the players and their families, and really understanding that this is their experience, and I’m just here to facilitate and make that the best possible experience for them. That’s how I interact and move. I think the role of a coach, a player, a mom, director, a recruiting coordinator—I think there’s so many intersections there. There’s a lot of intersectionality of the roles and just being aware of the fact that I’m not playing one role at one time.

What is your coaching style?

Direct and honest. You will always know where you stand with me. I’m very direct, but I also build relationships, and I’ll get to know you. I would know if you’re somebody who I need to pull aside, or if you’re somebody I can be a little more direct with. I think that’s the best way we get the best results for each individual, because that’s best for the collective.

Favorite Drill?

My favorite drill to run is a four vs. three add-in.

Hobbies?

I hope to go on a boat and go lobstering this summer. So any professor or anyone on campus reading this, if they have a lobster boat, email me, I’m so ready. I also enjoy hiking, so I’ll do that with the family and check out some of the state parks.