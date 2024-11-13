A Weekend Epic: Bates Field Hockey takes down Wesleyan to advance to NESCAC Championship Semifinal Round

Think back to Fall 2023: Bates field hockey is having their most successful season yet (7-3 NESCAC regular season play). In the NESCAC quarterfinal round, they beat Bowdoin and, for the first time in program history, advanced into the NESCAC semifinal, eventually making it to the NCAA championship.

It’s 2024, and so far this season, Bates has gone 6-4 in the NESCAC conference games in the regular season to be seeded number five among NESCAC programs in the conference playoff tournament. Right on the heels of number four seed Wesleyan, Bates took the arduous journey to central Connecticut where they were set to play Wesleyan on their home turf.

In September during the regular season, Bates suffered a loss to Wesleyan (a final score of 1-5). Since then, both teams have been gaining momentum on the season, and a showdown was brewing.

The game was afoot. In the first quarter, Bates took the edge in offensive plays. Wesleyan defended well to prevent any scores. Bates’ defense also played well, preventing Wesleyan from seeing the goal.

The second quarter was a game of cat and mouse. Both teams managed a score, including Bates’ very own Maria Femia ‘25 (#22). As the Bobcats played on through the third and fourth quarters, there were many opportunities to score. However, both teams wanted the win to continue on with their post-season, and prevented anymore from sneaking through.

Forced into overtime, the Bobcats sent forward an impressive lineup who was able to keep the drive toward that final elusive goal. Still, with a tie of 1-1, a second overtime was forced. An impressive diving save in the goal from Bobcat defense Haley Dwight ‘27 (#16) kept the Bobcats alive, and surely should be considered one of the defensive plays of the season.

As if the tension was not already at an all time high, a shootout was forced after both teams still were unable to make the game-winning score. Back and forth, Wesleyan scores, then Bates scores, then they both miss. After best out of five rules, there was still a tie, this time 2-2 from the shootout.

A sudden death shootout would determine the winner. Senior captain Anna Lindeis ‘25 (#14) takes her mark. Eight seconds on the clock. Just her and the Wesleyan goalie. Her teammates stand just behind, huddled together in anticipation of this play.

The whistle blows, and she runs. A scramble for the ball, the Wesleyan goalie tries to knock it away but loses her footing. Lindeis turns to the opposite side of the goalie and slams the ball into the goal. The Bobcats cheer, and run to their captain who earns the victory and keeps their season alive, taking down the Wesleyan cardinals on their own field.

The Bobcats will next move onto the NESCAC semifinal round where they will take on the Middlebury Panthers (ranked #1). Keep an eye out for them as they continue to gain momentum on yet another impressive Bobcat Field Hockey season.