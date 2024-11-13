The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Bates Student
The Bates Student
Bates Football Loses to Bowdoin After Tense Showdown

Lucy Green and Hadley Blodgett
November 13, 2024
Carly Philpott
Defensive lineman Shane Broughton ’26 celebrates a successful tackle in the second quarter. Bates fell short to Bowdoin in their annual faceoff on Nov. 2, losing 35-24 to the NESCAC rival.

Red Sox and Yankees. The Celtics and The Lakers. Bates College and Bowdoin College. All iconic rivalries are rooted in history with dedicated fan bases behind them, and today’s loss against the Polar Bears showed how important rival games can be.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the Bobcats didn’t back down from the cold and flooded the stands with a snowstorm of t-shirts that exclaimed “Bowdoin College is a Horrible College” made by the Bates Football team members. The energy was electric from the widespread tailgating, tasty and warm Curbcats, and an entertaining pie-a-player event. 

Bates Football was coming off a recent win the weekend before against Middlebury and another against Wesleyan a few weeks prior. With two historic wins on their season record, the Bobcats entered the game confident and ready to continue the winning streak. However, Bates lost after an exciting battle, great plays, and strong defense (17-35). 

The first quarter was a skillful demonstration for both teams, showcasing the effectiveness of the defensive and offensive lines. Bowdoin scored two impressive touchdowns in the first 2/3rds of the quarter. But not even two minutes after the second touchdown for the Polar Bears, Bates Ryan Lynskey ‘27 scored an impressive nearly cross-field touchdown, running 70 yards and scoring Bates’ first points of the night. 

Bates soon followed it up with three more points after Lynskey carried the ball to the 10 yard mark again on the Bobcat’s next possession. After three failed attempts to rush the ball, Bates made the choice to go for the kick instead, placing the quarter score at 14-10. 

Bowdoin responded in the next quarter with an impressive interception by Bowdoin player Sam Schwartz ‘28. Through skillful pushback by Bates’ defense, they forced a turnover at their own one-yard line. However, Bates couldn’t move the ball in time and Bowdoin forced another turnover, grabbing the ball as Bates tried anything to get it away from their one-yard line.

With 3:08 left for the half, Bowdoin’s Austin Hiscoe ‘25 landed the Polar Bear’s third touchdown bringing the halftime score to 21-10.

After a halftime of warming up in commons and grabbing some hot food and drinks the Bates student cheer section was ready to support their team to the end.

Bowdoin also took the opportunity to refresh and was ready with a 50-yard touchdown by Bowdoin’s Brennan Pagan ‘25 only 1:15 minutes in bringing the score to 28-10.

Bates fought back and Lynskey and scored another impressive long 54-yard touchdown helping to bridge the gap between the scores (17-28).

With 3:46 left in the third quarter, Lynskey did it again, taking off with the ball with what looked like another 60 yard touchdown, however a call on the field pushed the play back to the 30-yard line. Bates fans who were confused about the call expressed disappointment with several attacks on the referee’s eyes. Another penalty pushed the play back further, to the 36 yard line and with a turnover the ball was Bowdoins.

Barely 5 seconds into the final quarter, Bowdoin scored another touchdown (17-35). But, not ready to give up, Lynskey scored a 95 yard touchdown, the second longest in Bates history, and bringing the score to 35-24.

Even though Bates didn’t win the game, the impressive runs by Lynskey broke the Bates and NESCAC individual single-game rushing records, a historic accomplishment. 

With their final game at Hamilton the past weekend of the 9th, Bates football’s season is finished. However, this season was filled with impressive defense, close calls, historic wins, and dedicated fans. Next year the Bobcats will no doubt be ready to make history again.

