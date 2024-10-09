Bates Football leads a 24-13 Historic Win at Wesleyan University

This past weekend Bates football traveled to Middletown, Conn. to take on the previously undefeated Wesleyan Cardinals.

Going into the game, the team knew this would mean more, with the Bobcats not winning against Wesleyan since 2005 and not winning on Welseyan’s field since 1981. Last season Wesleyan finished with an overall 6-3 record compared to Bates’s 0-9. With that backdrop, this game wasn’t just a contest; it was a chance for redemption and a significant opportunity for Bates to turn the tide. Along with a long-awaited win against the Cardinals, Wesleyan University was also the alma mater of Bates Head Coach Matt Coyne, previously the Cardinals defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. This connection heightened the stakes for Coyne, who was eager to secure a win against his former team.

It was clear that Bates Football approached the game motivated to win.“We put in all the preparation, you know, all the work that we do together, we got the result that we’ve been working for,” said Parker Benningfield, Kicker/Punter ‘26.

By the beginning of the second quarter, the Bobcats were up a 7-3 lead, with a touchdown made by Ryan Lynskey ‘27 and an extra point kicked by Marcos Ruiz ‘27. This lead only furthered with the team scoring another touchdown to finish the first half of the game 14-10. These extra points not only added security for the team but also showed an ability to perform under pressure—a crucial trait in close games. The players and the fans were waiting for a comeback from the team, and after the first half the excitement at the idea of a win for the first time since the 2022 season was seen throughout Bates’ side. The visitors’ side was filled with cheering fans, many of whom traveled from Bates to support their team. Alumni, parents and students alike watched hoping for a win.

The team went on to secure one more touchdown during the third quarter made by Ryan Gleason ‘27, and an extra three points made by Ruiz, ending the game with a winning score of 24-13. This win served as a historic Wesleyan- defeat, and made a bigger statement that Bates football is back.

Following the win, two of the players were also recognized as NESCAC players of the week. Along with two touchdowns, Ryan Lynskey ‘27 carried the ball for a career-high 121 yards, leading the NESCAC in rushing. Kicker/Punter Marcos Ruiz ‘27 kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the game to help secure the Bobcats a lead over Wesleyan. The recognition of these players highlights their individual achievements and also emphasizes the collective effort of the entire team.

This weekend’s victory for the team almost compensates for the lack of a home game during Back to Bates weekend. The Bobcats are now preparing to face Colby in Waterville this Saturday, and many fans, including myself, look forward to seeing them continue to move upward.