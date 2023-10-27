The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student

Forty-Six Hours After a Mass Shooting, A Lockdown is Lifted and A Manhunt Continues

Maple Buescher, Editor-in-Chief
October 27, 2023

Bates College lifted its campus-wide lockdown early Friday evening.

The announcement ended 46 hours of movement restrictions, shuttered doors and locked buildings on campus, which were part of a larger response from Maine state officials. After a mass shooter killed 18 people in downtown Lewiston at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, entire cities were under shelter-in-place orders for nearly two days.

“This is not to say the crisis is over,” Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said in a press conference; the manhunt for the suspect is ongoing. But residents would no longer be told to stay inside because of it.

Sauschuck said that hunting would be prohibited in the towns of Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Monmouth, which have emerged as the center of the ongoing search for the shooter. The season for deer hunting with firearms was set to begin tomorrow.

Bates informed its students that its campus lockdown would end at about 6:20 p.m., an hour Sauschuck announced that citywide shelter-in-place orders had been rescinded; an email to students from Geoff Swift said that the college would “continue to follow the guidance of our Maine public safety authorities, and advise our community to continue to be vigilant and make decisions about being outside in a way that is most comfortable for them.”

Swift’s email indicated that life at Bates would slowly begin to return to normal, with buildings reopening to keycard holders on Saturday and in-person classes resuming on Monday. Students should check their email for more information.

Even as students are no longer confined to their rooms and residents are free to leave their homes, the manhunt for the suspect in Maine’s most deadly mass shooting continues with little success. Despite divers searching the Androscoggin River, teams combing through forested areas of the state and hundreds of police officers on the ground in Lewiston and surrounding cities, Sauschuck said that “law enforcement has not seen him in the last two days.”

Authorities released a full list of the victims on Friday evening, who ranged in age from 14 to 76. In a Thursday email, College President Garry Jenkins said that a faculty member had been injured, but no students or staff were killed in the shootings.

Students who need support should reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services, the Multifaith Chaplaincy and/or their Student Support Advisor. For employees, the Employee Assistance Program is available by calling 1-888-238-6232; additional resources can be found on the HR Homepage.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Lewiston Mass Shooting
A video from CBS13 News shows police rushing to the scene of a mass shooting event in Lewiston on Oct. 25.
Lewiston Shooting Suspect Robert Card is Dead, Bates Issues “All Clear” Message
A video from CBS13 News shows police rushing to the scene of a mass shooting event in Lewiston on Oct. 25.
As Manhunt for Mass Shooter Continues, Bates Enters Third Day of Lockdown
More in News
A Comprehensive Guide to Your Local Ballot and How to Cast It
A Comprehensive Guide to Your Local Ballot and How to Cast It
New York Times Ranks Bates as Last of 286 Colleges for Economic Diversity
New York Times Ranks Bates as Last of 286 Colleges for Economic Diversity
Multifaith Chaplaincy Holds Vigil for Peace To Mourn Lives Lost in Israel and Palestine
Multifaith Chaplaincy Holds "Vigil for Peace" To Mourn Lives Lost in Israel and Palestine
Creative Commons License.
Getting Our Ducks in a Row: From Traps to Hay Bales, How Bates Lives with the Lake Andrews Waterfowl
A Conversation With Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline
Jenkins Responds to “Antisemetic and Hateful Graffiti” in the Wake of Israel-Gaza War
Jenkins Responds to “Antisemetic and Hateful Graffiti” in the Wake of Israel-Gaza War
About the Contributor
Maple Buescher, Editor-in-Chief
Maple is a junior from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, majoring in Politics with a minor in English. She is a member of the college orchestra, the club sailing team, and the Robinson Players student theater club, and a devoted volunteer in the Lewiston elementary schools. Previously, Maple served as a staff writer and the Managing Arts & Leisure editor for The Bates Student. Her love of journalism began in 2016, when she was the youngest credentialed media member at the Republican National Convention at 13 years old. She hasn’t done anything as cool since, but she still hopes to pursue a career in journalism and is currently a regular columnist for The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Bates Student

The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
All The Bates Student Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *