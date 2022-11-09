Another Season Falls to an End 

The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team” – Phil Jackson

The beginning of the fall season started out in early September as students arrived for the beginning of the fall semester. They were met with student-athletes who had been in Maine for a few weeks preparing for their upcoming season. The fall season encapsulated Women and Men’s cross country, Women’s volleyball, Women and Men’s soccer, Women’s field hockey and the Men’s football team. This article focuses on some of my favorite shots I took over the fall season of the student-athletes within their respective sports.

Men and Women’s Soccer

Gallery | 1 Photos Jr. Charlotte Jones, a Midfielder from Capistrano, California dribbles the ball up the middle of the field during their senior night game against Tufts.

Gallery | 1 Photos Bobby Dall, a senior from Cape Elizabeth, Maine looks up the field to set up his offensive line in their Alumni weekend game, on October 15, 2022.

Gallery | 1 Photos #18 Lily Houser, a sophomore from Worthington, Ohio, defends against the Tufts defensive line as she aims to put her team on top late in the second half.

Gallery | 1 Photos A defender from Longon, England Henry Kuenstler #33 sends a ball into the box giving his teammates an opportunity to score.

Field Hockey

Gallery | 1 Photos Lauren Salazar, a Jr. from Mohegan Lake, N.Y. focuses intently as she moves the ball up the field.

Gallery | 1 Photos A foul against the other team forces an offensive attack for the Bobcats as Paige Cote receives the ball as her teammates surround her looking to score early against the Bantams.

Gallery | 1 Photos #6 Paige Cote, a Jr. from Auburn, Maine moves the ball up the field as Trinity waits for her next move.

Gallery | 1 Photos Left, #10 Lucy Norris a first year from Chicago, Illinois high-fives #22 So. Maria Femia after the first half of Bates Field hockey game against Trinity.

Gallery | 1 Photos Captain, #9 Sarah Bussell a junior from Mohegan Lake, N.Y. , takes a pass from one of her teammates as she looks for her next opportunity to score against Tufts.

Football Team

Gallery | 1 Photos The Bates Bobcats look to take a defensive stance early in their Senior night game against the Trinity Bantams.

Gallery | 1 Photos #8, Colton Bosselait, the quarterback for the Bobcats runs through the Bowdoin defensive line as he scores a touchdown.

Gallery | 1 Photos The defensive line holds strong against the Polar Bears as they defeat Bowdoin 21-14 in a game under the lights on Garcelon Field, on October 15, 2022.





