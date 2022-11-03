Welcome back to Candid ‘Cats, where our photographers highlight a photo from the week and life at Bates.

In this rendition, we are throwing it back to Alumni Weekend, on Oct. 15, where we celebrated our recent and old grads by watching our fall athletes compete. Men’s and women’s soccer as well as field hockey all competed against Tufts at home throughout the day. The Saturday night entertainment was watching the football team compete under the lights against one of our NESCAC rivals, Bowdoin. The football team came in with a 1-3 record winning their previous game against Amherst in a nail-biter giving them the confidence to go up against the Polar Bears. At this moment the men were elated as they defeated Bowdoin 21-14 a powerful stand as they are now 1-1 in the CBB rivalry for the season. Students and alumni shared in the team’s excitement as we celebrated all as Batesies.