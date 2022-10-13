BREAKING NEWS: Student Assaulted by Unidentified Man on Campus on Oct. 13

A student walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall was approached and grabbed by an unidentified man who then fled toward Russell Street at around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to an email sent to faculty members by Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice at 6:18 a.m. on Thursday. An email with the same information was sent to students and staff at 1:39 p.m., after the publication of this article.

Menice called the incident “unprovoked.” The man was described as a 6’ tall male with black hair, a black beard, wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood and white sneakers.

Campus and city authorities have responded and are searching for the perpetrator, according to Menice. This was the second known instance of a student getting assaulted on campus this year, the first occurring in September when a student was struck by an unidentified man on Alumni Walk.

The first email was addressed to students but was only sent to the faculty listserv. Students did not receive any communication about the incident until 1:39 p.m. on Thursday.

“I ask that you take extra care to be aware of your surroundings as you move around campus,” Menice said in the email. “Please report any sightings of someone who appears to match the above description to Campus Safety at either (207)786-6254 or (207)786-6111.”

Menice included that students who need support immediately or after hours can contact ProtoCall at (207)786-6200 and press “0” or call Res Life Coordinators at (207)786-6254. Students can also always call Campus Safety for a ride at (207)786-6254.

Students who need support after the incident can reach out to the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Multifaith Chaplaincy, Res Life Coordinators, or Student Support Advisors.

This is a developing story.