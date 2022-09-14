Student+Struck+by+Unidentified+Man+on+Alumni+Walk

At 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, students received a text from the college’s emergency system notifying them that “a student was struck on campus by a shirtless man in tan pants.”

The message did not include any further information on the student’s condition, how they were struck or where the incident took place, but urged students to “be advised.”

At 5:00 p.m., Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice sent an email to students, faculty and staff with more information on the incident.

“I write to tell you of an incident on campus this afternoon, a student walking on Alumni Walk between Hathorn and Parker was approached and struck by an unidentified man who then fled toward Russell Street,” Menice wrote. “The attack was unprovoked.”

According to Menice, the man was wearing gray pants and no shirt. He was described to have a thin build and height of approximately 6’1. He may have also had a cut on his face.

It is unclear why the earlier message from the college’s emergency described the man as wearing tan pants. Campus Security has yet to clarify this identifying feature for the perpetrator. The email did not provide an update on the student’s condition or the nature of the incident.

Students were advised in the email to take care when walking around campus. Campus Safety has also requested that any potential sighting of the perpetrator be reported to their office at (207)-786-6254 or (207)-786-6111.

Those who feel that they need support in light of this event may reach out to the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) Counselor on call at (207)-786-6200. Other resources include Residence Life Coordinators (207)-786-6254, the Multifaith Chaplaincy (207)-786-8272 and Student Support Advisors (SSAs).