Straight Out The Lew: Week of October 10th

Who is your World Series pick?

Dylan: Los Angeles Dodgers. The 111 win Dodgers look poised to continue their dominance into the playoffs. There is no better lineup in baseball than the one the Dodgers boast. Having Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman hitting one after another makes for one of the most difficult lineups to pitch to of all time.

Luke: Houston Astros. This team is absolutely stacked, and the best part about them is they have the ultimate experience. I expect them to reach their 6th consecutive ALCS and then clinch their second World Series title in franchise history.

Chris: Philadelphia Phillies. I have to stick with my preseason pick here, and after a great performance in the Wild Card Series, it is looking more and more realistic. The Phillies 1-2 punch of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will be tough for any team to beat. The bats have been an issue at times this season, but the offense showed poise and came through when it mattered against the Cardinals.

Which 2 win NFL team has the best chance to win it all? (Written before Sunday Slate)

Dylan: San Francisco 49ers. This 49ers defense is the most talented that Kyle Shanahan has overseen during his tenure as head coach. The secondary boats stars like Jimmie Ward and Charvarius Ward, while the front seven is littered with all-pros the likes of Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Look for this defense, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle to take this team all the way.

Luke: San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have an elite roster but the biggest question mark remains at the quarterback position. Furthermore, Jimmy G definitely has the experience to carry this team all the way.

Chris: Denver Broncos. The Broncos look lifeless right now, but never count out a Russell Wilson team. The Broncos offense needs to get on the same page. It is obvious that there is still a lot of rust with Wilson and the receivers, but, if history repeats itself, Wilson will figure it out and get the Broncos into the postseason.

Who should be the #1 team in College Football?

Dylan: Ohio State Buckeyes. I picked CJ Stroud to be this year’s Heisman winner in a previous column, and a few more weeks into the season, I am doubling down on that statement. Stroud just torched the Michigan State defense this weekend for six touchdowns, and he is surrounded by one of the more talented Ohio State rosters of recent memory.

Luke: Ohio State Buckeyes. They have the best wide receiver weapons in the country and their run defense is very much improved. I expect them to win this year’s national championship and CJ Stroud to run away with the Heisman trophy.

Chris: Ohio State Buckeyes. Unlike the other top teams, Ohio State has not looked vulnerable lately. Georgia and Alabama have slipped up and had some close calls with less than average teams, but OSU has held strong. They are rolling through the Big Ten right now, they have the Heisman favorite at QB, and they should be the favorite to win the national title.