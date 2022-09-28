Straight Out The Lew: Week of September 25th

Which team were you most impressed with this week in CFB?

Dylan: Tennessee Volunteers. Having gone 1-16 in their last seventeen matchups against the Florida Gators, Tennessee avenged their previous losses on Saturday afternoon by defeating them 38-33. Hendon Hooker looked as good as advertised in prime time, throwing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns. There were some lapses on defense for the Volunteers, but their passing attack will be dangerous throughout SEC play.

Luke: Baylor Bears. This weekend, the Bears went on the road facing a confident Iowa State team and prevailing 31-24. They have the ability to win the BIG 12 and potentially win a second consecutive New Year’s Six bowl. Furthermore, their resilience after a tough loss to BYU is impressive for a program that is re-establishing themselves once again.

Chris: Texas A&M Aggies. Texas A&M likely is not going anywhere this year, but with all of the pressure of the state of Texas beating down on Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies answered the bell this week against a very strong Arkansas team. Max Johnson is certainly not lighting up the scoreboard, but he is not hurting the team which is enough right now to win games.

Who is your Pick for the Heisman?

Dylan: CJ Stroud. Through the first four games CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes have looked unstoppable. Having already thrown for 16 touchdown passes through four games, Stroud has double the number of touchdown passes had by some of the other Heisman candidates. Keep in mind that Stroud’s dominance is being had without the lethal weapon that is Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Luke: Bryce Young. What else can you even say about the 2021 winner. The improvisation ability he shows is absolutely ridiculous alongside the poise he demonstrates in the pocket are why he continues to elevate this Alabama offense.

Chris: Hendon Hooker. The Tennessee QB put on a Heisman level performance this weekend against rival Florida. So far this season, Hooker has led the Vols to a 4-0 record while throwing for over 1000 yards, 8 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is also a force in the ground game. What was impressive last year for Hooker is the same again this year. Tennessee throws the ball at a higher clip than most teams, and Hooker still almost never turns the ball over.

Which QB would you want for the next 10 years: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Joe Burrow?

Dylan: Josh Allen. Last year in the playoffs we saw Mahomes and Allen go toe to toe, with Mahomes getting the better of his opponent. Mahomes has had more success in his career thus far, no doubt. However, I see Allen’s development and progression over the last two years being indicative of the progress that we are going to continue to see from him over the next few years. Now an elite pocket passer, Allen seems to have no holes in his game.

Luke: Patrick Mahomes. Nothing against the other two, but Mahomes is on another level especially proving that this year with the departure of Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs offense is not slowing down and for the next 10-15 years, this guy will win multiple championships and MVPs.

Chris: Patrick Mahomes. These three options are great, but only one has a Super Bowl ring. Mahomes might just be the most talented quarterback we have ever seen, and he is still delivering this season despite Tyreek Hill heading to Miami. Mahomes has also proven to be a winner in the biggest spots in the playoffs. Even in losses, he is THE bright spot, and he will continue to be for years to come.