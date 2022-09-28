Take-a-thon: The State of Fantasy Football Two Weeks In

This might be the year that the zero-RB draft strategy shines. For those who don’t know, “zero-RB” is an approach to drafting wherein one shuns the RB position for the first four, five, or six rounds in favor of premier talent at QB, WR, and TE. This year, for example, you could’ve landed Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, and Amon-Ra St. Brown using this method. Obviously, you’d miss out on Jonathan Taylor or DeAndre Swift, but that’s the name of the game. The tricky part, however, is finding at least two serviceable starting running backs in those later rounds. That’s why I’ve scoffed at it in the past. It’s overly contrarian, and the optics of it are pretty laughable. Imagine waking up on a football Sunday last year to see your opponent with Damien Harris and Chase Edmonds in their lineup. At that point, I’d just go back to sleep. But this year…and I hate to say it, the “zero RB” strategy might actually be valid. Imagine stockpiling all of those top WRs and then adding Clyde Edwards-Helaire and James Robinson. CEH looks much more efficient than he did last season, albeit on fewer touches, and Kansas City’s offense hasn’t missed a beat despite trading away Tyreek. J-Rob, on the other hand, missed the back end of the year with an Achilles tear. Most NFL RBs don’t fully recover from this injury, yet Robinson is back on the field, and looks as sharp as ever. And for the time being, he’s beaten out Travis Etienne for the majority of the snaps and touches. AJ Dillon of the Packers could be another potential victory for the zero-RB sickos. He could be acquired in the 9th or 10th round in most leagues, but so far it looks like he’s the 1B to Aaron Jones’ 1A in the Green Bay backfield, with the gap quickly closing.