Bobcat Bites for 04/06

My Dearest Readers,

My friends have introduced me to the television show “Bridgerton,” so now I am trying to embody my anon queen Lady Whistledown. So it’s me, Lady BobcatBitesDown. This week was a tough week for our mighty Bobcats, but we must remain positive in light of this unfortunate absence of victories and instead channel our energy into finding the perfect match — an inferior team — for our dearest lady and lord Bobcats.

I am not sure I’m pulling off the “Bridgerton” aesthetic, you guys. But the point is, besides our tennis teams, a men’s track meet and one baseball game, it isn’t looking so hot for our spring teams as of right now. But we will never beat down our beloved spring athletes, for they have to deal with difficult teams and allergy season. With that positive mindset, here’s what we’ve got this week:

PAST COMPETITIONS:

Women’s Tennis: The women came out on top against Connecticut College on Saturday, playing undefeated matches to win 9-0! But you guys, they simply couldn’t be stopped! To continue their tour of domination over the Connecticut NESCACs — Wesleyan, we’re coming for you next — the women beat Trinity 8-1 on Sunday.

Men’s Tennis: The guys earned a dominant 8-1 win when they traveled to New London to play the Connecticut College Camels on Saturday. The next day they dropped a close match in Hartford, losing 3-5 to Trinity.

Track and Field: The men came in first out of four teams on Saturday in the Bates Quad Meet, while the women came in third.

Women’s Lacrosse: After a heartbreaking loss to Amherst earlier, the Bobcats unfortunately dropped their match on Saturday against Williams, losing 10-15. But major shoutout to senior Dana Swartz for scoring a career-high six goals!

Men’s Lacrosse: Unfortunately continuing their losing streak, the men lost 8-21 against the Williams College Ephs on Saturday.

Baseball: The men played Husson University a week ago today, losing 2-8. On Saturday and Sunday, the team played Trinity not once, not twice, but three times! Dear God! They lost the first two games 5-6 and 1-4, respectively. But then the next day they earned their first NESCAC win of the season, beating the Bantams in a thrilling 11-10 game! On Tuesday afternoon the team played Plymouth State in a home game (!) and won for their second time this season 6-4.

Softball: The women hoped to earn their first NESCAC win when they traveled to Trinity on Saturday, but they unfortunately lost the game 1-7. The next day they played a rematch, ultimately losing 4-7.

Crew: After returning from their first ever visit (!) to the San Diego Crew Classic over March break, both men and women’s teams traveled to Boston to compete against Boston University lightweights, MIT lightweights, and Boston College. There are too many boats to truly keep track, but generally: the womens’ boats came second behind BU, the men’s 1V came second behind MIT, and the other mens’ boats killed it.

Club Rugby: This past Sunday, the club team went to a 7s Cross Conference tournament at UMass Dartmouth. Major shoutout to them for waking up at like 5:00 a.m. the morning after Gala to make the bus. They came in fourth in the conference of eight teams, winning matches 24-0 and 28-0. The team came first in their pool but ultimately came up short in their semi-final match against University of New Hampshire after suffering from a series of injuries. Very excited for the spring season to start; go club rugby!

UPCOMING COMPETITIONS:

Women’s Tennis: Coming off some superior play against other Connecticut NESCACs, the women hope to continue their hot streak against schools in the 29th most populous state (fun fact alert) when they play Wesleyan in Middletown at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Men’s Tennis: The men are hoping to bounce back from their loss against Trinity, playing Wesleyan in Middletown on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Track and Field: On Saturday the men and women are heading to Medford, Mass. (home of inferior NESCAC school Tufts University), to compete in a meet against Tufts and RPI.

Crew: The rowing teams will also head to Medford on Saturday, but for a regatta instead! I don’t understand rowing lingo but I will try to learn!

Women’s Lacrosse: The women are also playing Bowdoin tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Brunswick. On Saturday they are playing a home game at 11:00 a.m. against Hamilton. Manifesting nothing but wins for them. So if you live in Smith, Adams or the Village and plan to be hungover on Saturday morning, this is your official warning.

Men’s Lacrosse: The men are hoping to earn their first win of the season against a tough Bowdoin team tonight at 7:00 p.m. Bowdoin is really good, but I’m an optimist. Go men’s lacrosse! You can do it! Dear God! Then on Saturday they’re headed to Clinton, N.Y., to play Hamilton at 1:00 p.m. Please get one win on the schedule! I’m trying the whole positive affirmation route, because I’m tired of people thinking that cyberbullying the team on Blind Tiger is a winning strategy — come on, guys.

Softball: The team is playing a home game (party) against Thomas College at 3:00 p.m. today (darty?!). Then keep the party going because they’re also playing at 5:00 p.m. today. So change that darty into a regular party! Then, another home game, this time on Friday at 4:00 p.m. against Colby. On Monday, they’re switching things up and heading to Colby to play again at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Which once again feels like overkill. Can someone please explain to me why they play so many games against the same teams in baseball and softball?

Baseball: The men are also playing Thomas College, this time away! In Waterville! Send them good vibes! On Friday the men play a home game against Tufts at 3:00 p.m. They are also playing Tufts on their home field at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday they’re playing Plymouth State at home against 3:30 p.m. This week seems really intense and busy for them.