The 24 Before With Women’s Basketball Guard Kayla Bridgeman ’23
January 18, 2022
Kayla Bridgeman and the Bates women’s basketball team currently hold a 11-3 overall record while remaining undefeated in NESCAC play. On Friday night, the team beat the No. 3 nationally ranked Amherst College Mammoths 52-49. Less than 24 hours after that game, they faced off against the Hamilton College Continentals, beating the squad 71-59.
Bridgeman documented her 24 hours before the game for The Student.
Friday, Jan. 14:
9:00 a.m.: Wake up and start getting ready by taking some vitamins and having a glass of water.
11:00 a.m.: Head to Commons for food. I grabbed fruit, a bagel and tea to start the day.
12:00 p.m.: Go to class; it was my only class for the day.
1:00 p.m.: Take a nap in my room for a bit of pregame rest.
1:30 p.m.: Head over to Alumni to get some shots up before the game.
1:45 p.m.: Get a few shots up with my teammates as we foster good energy on the court.
4:30 p.m.: Go to Commons and grab a pregame meal. Go back to Alumni and eat as a team.
5:00 p.m.: Start preparing for the game by playing music in the locker room and getting dressed. Foam roll and stretch in the trainer’s room.
5:20 p.m.: Have a singalong with Bri, Arose and Andrew in the trainer’s room.
5:45 p.m.: Go to the court and start getting shots up before warm-ups begin.
6:00 p.m.: Warm up starts; we do a bit of stretching and drills.
7:00 p.m.: Game time!
8:15 p.m.: Get the W then have our postgame talk with our coaches.
8:25 p.m.: Shower, get dressed and go back to my dorm to hang out with my roommates.
Saturday, Jan. 15:
9:00 a.m.: Wake up and start getting ready for the day.
10:00 a.m.: Go to Alumni and prepare for walkthrough.
10:30 a.m.: Watch some film and go over the scout on Hamilton. Walkthrough a couple of plays and defensive rotations.
12:00 p.m.: Go to Commons, get lunch and eat with the team back in our locker room.
1:00 p.m.: Start warming up, getting pregame shots and seeing Andrew.
2:00 p.m.: Warm up starts. We do some dynamic stretching and a variety of drills to get ready for the game.
3:00 p.m.: Game time!