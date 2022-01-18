The 24 Before With Women’s Basketball Guard Kayla Bridgeman ’23

Junior Guard Kayla Bridgeman took The Student through the 24 hours before the women’s basketball team’s big win against Hamilton College.

Kayla Bridgeman and the Bates women’s basketball team currently hold a 11-3 overall record while remaining undefeated in NESCAC play. On Friday night, the team beat the No. 3 nationally ranked Amherst College Mammoths 52-49. Less than 24 hours after that game, they faced off against the Hamilton College Continentals, beating the squad 71-59.

Bridgeman documented her 24 hours before the game for The Student.

Friday, Jan. 14:

9:00 a.m.: Wake up and start getting ready by taking some vitamins and having a glass of water.

11:00 a.m.: Head to Commons for food. I grabbed fruit, a bagel and tea to start the day.

12:00 p.m.: Go to class; it was my only class for the day.

1:00 p.m.: Take a nap in my room for a bit of pregame rest.

1:30 p.m.: Head over to Alumni to get some shots up before the game.

1:45 p.m.: Get a few shots up with my teammates as we foster good energy on the court.

4:30 p.m.: Go to Commons and grab a pregame meal. Go back to Alumni and eat as a team.

5:00 p.m.: Start preparing for the game by playing music in the locker room and getting dressed. Foam roll and stretch in the trainer’s room.

5:20 p.m.: Have a singalong with Bri, Arose and Andrew in the trainer’s room.

5:45 p.m.: Go to the court and start getting shots up before warm-ups begin.

6:00 p.m.: Warm up starts; we do a bit of stretching and drills.

7:00 p.m.: Game time!

8:15 p.m.: Get the W then have our postgame talk with our coaches.

8:25 p.m.: Shower, get dressed and go back to my dorm to hang out with my roommates.

Saturday, Jan. 15:

9:00 a.m.: Wake up and start getting ready for the day.

10:00 a.m.: Go to Alumni and prepare for walkthrough.

10:30 a.m.: Watch some film and go over the scout on Hamilton. Walkthrough a couple of plays and defensive rotations.

12:00 p.m.: Go to Commons, get lunch and eat with the team back in our locker room.

1:00 p.m.: Start warming up, getting pregame shots and seeing Andrew.

2:00 p.m.: Warm up starts. We do some dynamic stretching and a variety of drills to get ready for the game.

3:00 p.m.: Game time!