The 24 Before with Elizabeth Patrick

Elizabeth Patrick, a junior on the women’s soccer team, logged how she spent her 24 hours before the team’s Saturday game against Williams.

Elizabeth Patrick is a midfielder on the women’s soccer team and has stood out for much of this season. So far, she has scored goals against competitors Husson University, Amherst College, and Maine Maritime Academy, where she helped lift the team to a 3-0 victory.

Patrick chronicled the 24 hours leading up to the team’s Saturday game against Williams College for The Student.

Friday

7:20 a.m.: Wake up and get dressed in my dorm, have coffee #1 of the day in my dorm then leave to go to commons and get something light before class.

8:00 a.m.: Physics lab. My lab partners and I added timed oscillations of a pendulum using different lengths.

9:30 a.m.: Walk back to the commons to socialize. Had coffee #2 and some oatmeal with friends.

10:30 a.m.: Walk over to sports med to get treated before practice later that night, heated, rolled and stretched.

11:00 a.m.: Went to sign the lease for my housing senior year with three other girls, then we had to grab some Starbucks while we were out. I can never resist a pumpkin spice latte in the fall so that was my coffee #3 of the day

11:40 a.m.: Done with classes for the day and didn’t have the focus to start Monday’s work so I watched Dune with a friend. Excellent movie, definitely worth a watch in my opinion.

3:00 p.m.: Walked over to practice a little early to help get the pre-practice vibes going in the locker room. The practice night before a game dictates the way we start on game day so it’s important to have a good practice.

5:30 p.m.: Practice went well, energy and workrate was great under the lights on Garc. We’re all ready for tomorrow.

6:15 p.m.: Team dinner in commons, everyone is feeling good and we’re ready for tomorrow.

9:30 p.m.: Watched some Great British Baking Show before hitting the hay early to make sure I’m well rested for game day.

Saturday

7:30 a.m.: Wake up and listen to some James Taylor in my dorm. I always like to start the morning with some music on a game day.

8:00 a.m.: Breakfast with the team, everyone is getting excited, but nervous for the game.

8:30 a.m.: Help get the locker room decorations finalized before the seniors arrive. All the upperclassmen had different jobs in making senior day festivities happen.

9:30 a.m.: Good vibes in the locker room, energy is high and everyone is ready to do their part in helping the team get a result.

9:45 a.m.: Pre-game talk with the coach upstairs.

10:00 a.m.: Line up and walk out to warm up.

11:00 a.m.: KICKOFF