Students to Present Research, Independent Projects at Virtual Mt. David Summit

The Mount David Summit is often considered as a rite of passage for students at Bates, providing the opportunity for the Bates community to come together and celebrate student achievements.

For seniors, it is a hallmark of the end of their Bates career. Many present their senior thesis projects at the event every year to friends, mentors, family, and more.

Last year, Mount David was cancelled after Bates abruptly sent students home at the onset of the pandemic. However, with ample time to prepare this year, Mount David will return as a virtual event.

More than 160 students will present their work in disciplines ranging from biology to creative writing between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday. The event is free and open to the public to attend, however registration is required.

Students will present in various formats including with research posters and literary readings, and in short talks and panel discussions.

Project topics include research on compact starburst galaxies, politics in rural America, media coverage of the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection, the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, and body image in sports. Arts students will read poems and other works of writing, and performing art and studio art majors will discuss their work, creative process, and projects from this year.

“The Mount David Summit is a highlight of the academic year,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty Malcolm Hill in a press release. “We had to cancel the summit last year, but I’m thrilled that this great event is returning this May. Our students are eager to share their research and creative work with a wide audience. And the Zoom platform for the summit will mean that families, alumni, and friends from all over can join us this year.”

Students on campus and studying at home will be able to present due to the virtual format.

Carolyn Snow ‘21 researched the effects of a tidal restriction on a salt marsh in Woolwich, Maine for her senior geology thesis. As a remote student, she will be presenting her project from her home in Yarmouth, Maine.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to present,” she said. “I presented a few times to some other major geology organizations [this year], so I’m really excited to present to people who might not have a strong geology background or background in science at all. I think it’s really cool information, and I think people can learn a lot about both saltwater and freshwater marshes.”

Snow and many other students will present their work at Mount David Summit this Saturday.

Registration for the Mount David Summit can be found here and the list of presenters and projects is here.